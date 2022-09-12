Opinion: The sports arena redevelopment plan needs traffic solution

Re “ Midway Rising positioned to win competition to redo San Diego’s sports arena site ” (Sept. 8): Having lived in Ocean Beach in the 1970s and attended many concerts and sporting events at the sports arena, I have endured frustrating gridlock coming and going to each event.

Sports Arena Boulevard cannot handle current traffic. How will it possibly be able to accommodate additional traffic generated by the proposed, massively high-density redevelopment?

Interstate 8, also known as the Ocean Beach Freeway, is right behind this property. An adjacent on-ramp/off-ramp is the logical solution.

Thomas Belgard

Rancho Bernardo

