Man in custody after threatening TPD officer with sword-like knife, brick
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in custody after police say he threatened an officer with a sword-like weapon and a brick. According to Topeka Police Department Sergeant Scurlock, just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, an officer stopped a suspicious person walking along the road near 24th and SE Minnesota for having an open container.
‘Pushy’ scammers knocking on Lawrence doors, police say
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department issued a warning to residents on Thursday regarding reports of scammers in the area. According to the LKPD, scammers are knocking on doors and pretending to be ADT Security workers. Residents who have reported suspicious activity told police that the scammers are “very pushy” and ask homeowners […]
One arrested after Central Topeka standoff lasts through the night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was booked into jail Thursday morning after a standoff in Central Topeka lasted through the night. Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Topeka Police Department says officers were in the 3200 block of SW 11th St. attempting to find Damon Brook Morgan, 42, of Topeka, who was wanted for domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, kidnapping and criminal damage to property.
Barricaded subject in Topeka taken into custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) A man who barricaded himself in a home in the 3200 block of SW 11th Street was taken into custody Thursday morning. Damon Brook Morgan, 42, barricaded himself inside a home late Wednesday night after police began looking for him. At 6:50 a.m. Thursday, the Topeka Police Department’s Response Team and Crisis Negotiators […]
Man federally indicted for killing on Kickapoo Reservation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury has indicted Stryder Dane Keo, 34, for murder in a July 2022 shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office -- District of Kansas says Keo was charged with one count of murder in the second degree on Friday. The...
Kansas woman jailed for alleged burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just after noon on Sept. 5, police investigated a burglary of a vehicle that was parked in the 500 block Unity in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect took cash from the vehicle.
Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping suspect confirmed to be in Missouri
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping case has been confirmed to be in Missouri. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that late Wednesday night, Sept. 14, officials were notified that the suspect they had been on an earlier manhunt for had been confirmed to be in Missouri.
Merriam woman arrested for cocaine after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was arrested Wednesday morning after a traffic stop in Jackson County led to the discovery of cocaine. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a 2011 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75 at approximately 3:30 a.m. A Jackson County K-9 was alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the car led to the discovery of cocaine, an additional controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.
One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served in Southwest Topeka led to the arrest of a Topeka man Thursday morning. Brian Wright Sr, 40, of Topeka was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:. Criminal possession of a firearm. Distribution of marijuana.
KCTV 5
Police: Standoff ends in Lenexa, dog rescued
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A standoff that took place in the parking lot of a Lenexa business on Wednesday morning has come to an end, police say. According to the Lenexa Police Department, officers received a call at about 7:45 a.m. regarding a suspicious person in a parked vehicle in the area of W. 79th and Barton streets. That is just to the west of 79th and Nieman Road.
FBI arrest former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski
A former Kansas City, Kansas police detective was arrested Thursday and faces charges of deprivation of civil rights, according to court records.
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
Man who killed Eudora 10-year-old in hit-and-run accepts plea deal for involuntary manslaughter
A man who killed a Eudora child in a hit-and-run accident in May has accepted a plea deal for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. The man, Jose Alfredo Galiano Meza, of Overland Park, entered the plea deal Thursday in Douglas County District Court. He is accused of hitting 10-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard on May 14 with his van and fleeing the scene. Brouhard was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by her grandfather Barry Larson, 54, of Eudora, who was also injured. Brouhard died the next day at the University of Kansas hospital from injuries suffered in the crash, which happened at East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10.
Standoff over in Lenexa business parking lot; suspect found dead
A standoff ended early Wednesday afternoon after police found a suspect dead in a business parking lot.
The digital recorder — found on the ledge of the bathroom sink — that could seal David Jungerman’s fate
The digital audio recorder on which David Jungerman is heard confessing to the murder of Thomas Pickert was found in a bathroom, among toiletries, at Jungerman’s home in Raytown. That’s just one more oddity that has come to light in the odd and terrible case that left Pickert, a...
Manhunt in Wabaunsee Co. called off, residents asked to keep doors locked
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - While a manhunt in Wabaunsee Co. has been called off, residents have been asked to continue to keep their doors locked. Late Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it called off a manhunt in the McFarland/Paxico area after the suspect was not found.
1 dead in fatal crash in De Soto, Kansas
One person has died in a fatal overnight crash in De Soto, Kansas. The crash took place in the 9800 block of Lexington Avenue.
False report of active shooter draws police presence to Hayden High School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - False reports of an active shooter drew a heavy police presence to Hayden Catholic High School. Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Topeka Police Department says dispatch received a single call that reported an active shooter at Hayden High School. Officers immediately responded and local law enforcement cleared the school and surrounding area.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in De Soto
One person is dead after a crash early Wednesday on Lexington Avenue in De Soto, Kansas, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said.
Victim confronts suspects breaking into cars in Wyandotte County
Two suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a crime spree that spanned two cities in two states.
