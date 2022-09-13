Lecture on how Latino community has impacted Catholicism held at the Elms College

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hispanic Heritage month begins this week. Monday night, Elm’s College hosted a lecture, taking an in-depth look at how the Latino community has impacted Catholicism.

The institute for Theology and Pastoral Studies at Elms College patterned with the Catholic Diocese of Springfield for the lecture called, “Hispanic Spirituality in the United States.” The guest speaker Monday night was Dr. Hosffman Ospino from Boston College and he spoke about the Hispanic Catholic experience. 22News spoke with organizers about this this lecture and why its important.

Deacon Pedro Rivera Moran, the Director of Catholic Latino Ministry at the Diocese of Springfield said, “The only way we can express church is by love and the only way we can express love is by unity.”

More presentations like this one will be taking place at Elm’s College throughout the month.

