ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Lecture on how Latino community has impacted Catholicism held at the Elms College

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvQuk_0hslp3Vi00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hispanic Heritage month begins this week. Monday night, Elm’s College hosted a lecture, taking an in-depth look at how the Latino community has impacted Catholicism.

Holyoke Public Library to offer free theatre tickets

The institute for Theology and Pastoral Studies at Elms College patterned with the Catholic Diocese of Springfield for the lecture called, “Hispanic Spirituality in the United States.” The guest speaker Monday night was Dr. Hosffman Ospino from Boston College and he spoke about the Hispanic Catholic experience. 22News spoke with organizers about this this lecture and why its important.

Deacon Pedro Rivera Moran, the Director of Catholic Latino Ministry at the Diocese of Springfield said, “The only way we can express church is by love and the only way we can express love is by unity.”

More presentations like this one will be taking place at Elm’s College throughout the month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicopee, MA
Society
City
Chicopee, MA
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WWLP

Brightside Golf Invitational raises $20,000 for child welfare and family support

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a three-year pandemic hiatus, the annual Brightside Golf Invitational came back swinging at the Ranch Golf Club on August 31. The tournament raked in $20,000 for Brightside for Families and Children, a non-profit child welfare and family support organization for at-risk children, adolescents, and their families. The tournament teed off […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Hispanic Heritage Month begins Thursday

Hispanic Heritage Months starts Thursday and western Massachusetts is home to a large and vibrant Latino community. This month is all about celebrating the rich history, culture, and contributions of the Hispanic Community.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston College#Catholicism#Catholic Church#Racism#Linus College#Latino#The Elms College#Hispanic Heritage Month#Holyoke Public Library#The Catholic Diocese#The Hispanic Catholic#Catholic Latino Ministry#Nexstar Media Inc
businesswest.com

Lifetime Achievement, Helen Caulton-Harris

Health and Human Services Commissioner, City of Springfield. When then-Mayor Michael Albano invited her to take on the considerable challenge of directing Springfield’s Health Department and Human Services Department as one entity and oversee that consolidation effort, Helen Caulton-Harris was caught somewhat off guard. She didn’t know Albano, was...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy