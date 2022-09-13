In See How They Run, a desperate producer from Hollywood is attempting to turn a smash-hit play into a film, but when one of the most pivotal cast members is murdered, things come to a screeching halt, and Inspector Stoppard is forced to team up with rookie Constable Stalker in order to crack the case. The whodunit style of the film, with its large ensemble cast, is reminiscent of the classic dramatic comedy Clue, as well as the dreamily executed and wonderfully cinematic Murder on the Orient Express, though this mystery comes with comedy and a touch of strange surreality. See How They Run brings a twist to this audience favorite plot style by way of an inept police force trying to solve the puzzling murder. The comedic mystery is full of bumps and misunderstandings as the two investigators question the cast, crew, and possible witnesses to the heinous crime.

