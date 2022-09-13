Read full article on original website
Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Stars From Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso and More as They Arrive
Television’s biggest night is almost upon us. But before we can get to this year’s Emmys ceremony, we must first navigate television’s biggest red carpet. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC (8/7c) from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where some of the biggest names in TV are already gathering in pre-celebration. All eyes will be on the casts of this year’s most-nominated shows, including Succession (25), Ted Lasso and The White Lotus (20), and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building (17). We’re also looking out for the stars of fan-favorite hits like freshman...
Collider
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
The Complete List of 2022 Emmy Award Winners
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here! The ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, aired Monday night from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles on NBC and, for the first time, streaming on Peacock. Related 2022 Emmys: Historic Wins, Canned Comedy, and Jennifer Coolidge's Spotlight-Stealing Speech Sheryl Lee Ralph Holds Back Tears, Belts Out Celebratory Tune While Accepting Emmys Win: 'This Is What Believing Looks Like' Lizzo Cries as She Accepts First Emmy Award: Growing Up 'All I Wanted to See Was Me in the Media' Succession led all nominees this year, picking up 25, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series and...
See Television Icon Barbara Walters’ Rare Outings Since Retiring From ‘The View’: Photos
From an early age, Barbara Walters was determined to make a mark in the media industry as a producer, writer and host. She created The View in 1997, one of the most successful daytime talk shows on network television. The longtime television host announced her retirement in May 2013 at the age of 83 and has only stepped out on rare occasions since then.
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
Collider
‘Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett Reunites With Leslye Headland on ‘The Acolyte’
In an exciting bit of casting news for The Acolyte, actor Charlie Barnett has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series, which reunites him with Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland. While the details for Barnett's character is unknown, the character is "supporting in nature," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
McDreamy is a blonde: Patrick Dempsey debuts shocking platinum hair
Until the actor (and his coif) left the show in 2015, Patrick Dempsey's hair could have been considered a supporting character on Grey's Anatomy. His thick waves were a big part of what made Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy, so, well… dreamy. His iconic dark locks, turned peppered silver with age, have now been traded in for a shocking bleached platinum look.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Explains Rhaenyra's Feelings for Daemon and Ser Criston
The latest episode of House of the Dragon gave us twists and turns that were as shocking as they were inevitable. We see Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) engaging in an incestuous make-out session that almost crosses all the boundaries. Ever since the first episode fans saw chemistry brewing between the two, however, the latest episode finally took the plunge under the guise of Targaryen customs. In a recent chat with The New York Post, Alcock explains the dynamic between the two.
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
TODAY.com
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
Complex
Here Are the 2022 Emmy Winners
After their return to an in-person format last year, the Emmy Awards are back for the 74th annual ceremony. Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with host Kenan Thompson, 2022’s edition of the Emmys arrives in full force. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the number of submissions last year, with many TV productions delayed on account of difficulties that come with the age of the novel coronavirus, but the nominations for the Primetime Emmys in 2022 happen to be particularly competitive.
Rita Moreno Is 1 of 16 EGOT Winners—Find Out Who Else Is in the Prestigious Club!
Returned to her cinematic roots in 2021 with a role in director Steven Spielberg's hugely anticipated West Side Story remake. A lot has changed since she played the musical's firecracker character of Anita back in 1961—including how many awards she's racked up since winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her powerhouse performance. (She made history as the first—and still only—Latina to win in an Oscar acting category.) In fact, the 90-year-old Moreno is one of the very few people in the history of showbiz to rack up an "EGOT."
Collider
'See How They Run' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Murder Mystery Comedy
In See How They Run, a desperate producer from Hollywood is attempting to turn a smash-hit play into a film, but when one of the most pivotal cast members is murdered, things come to a screeching halt, and Inspector Stoppard is forced to team up with rookie Constable Stalker in order to crack the case. The whodunit style of the film, with its large ensemble cast, is reminiscent of the classic dramatic comedy Clue, as well as the dreamily executed and wonderfully cinematic Murder on the Orient Express, though this mystery comes with comedy and a touch of strange surreality. See How They Run brings a twist to this audience favorite plot style by way of an inept police force trying to solve the puzzling murder. The comedic mystery is full of bumps and misunderstandings as the two investigators question the cast, crew, and possible witnesses to the heinous crime.
Collider
'Madame Web' Release Date Moves to Winter 2024
After the news broke that Sony Pictures has added three big new titles to their 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule, Marvel's Madame Web has shifted its release date. Originally set to be released on October 6, 2023, the film has been pushed to February 16, 2024. Madame Web is a Spider-Man spin-off that will star Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant mutant. In addition to Johnson, Madame Web stars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet.
Collider
'Garfield' Release Date Moved to Spring 2024
The Chris Pratt-led Garfield movie is moving back, but at least it's still not on a Monday. In a slew of updates about their upcoming films, Sony Pictures announced that the animated feature will now release on May 24, 2024, instead of the originally planned February 16, 2024, premiere date. While it means a longer wait to see Pratt's take on the lasagna-loving feline, it does put the film in a more lucrative position as it is now slated for Memorial Day Weekend.
Collider
Keanu Reeves Set to Reprise Role in 'Constantine' Sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to Constantine, the 2005 film directed by Francis Lawrence. Per the report from Deadline, Lawrence is also set to return as director, with Akiva Goldsman writing the script. This news comes on the heels of a lot of renewed interest in Reeves, following the continued success of John Wick and the long-awaited Matrix Resurrections last year. And the star was expressing interest in revisiting the hellishly fun character just a few months ago.
Collider
10 Chris Hemsworth Performances to Watch After 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Chris Hemsworth made a household name for himself upon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the God of Thunder, Thor, in 2011. But what was your first encounter with his work? Was it when he joined the MCU? Or, if you're not a Marvel fan, maybe his portrayal of F1 racing driver James Hunt in the 2013 biopic, Rush? Or was it his three-year stretch as Kim Hyde on the Australian soap opera Home and Away? Whatever your first interaction with Mr. Hemsworth was, he's come a long way from teaching surfing lessons in Summer Bay.
Collider
Werner Herzog's 'Theater of Thought' Trailer Explores the Inner Workings of the Mind
Werner Herzog's new documentary Theater of Thought, which just had its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, has just received an official trailer. The film follows auteur Herzog, who has directed the acclaimed documentaries Grizzly Man and Cave of Forgotten Dreams as well as the narrative films Nosferatu the Vampyre and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, as he explores the inner workings of the brain. The filmmaker travels around with scientist Rafael Yuste, and is presented with different research data that explains things about our brains that many people have only ever wondered about. The film is produced by Herzog and Ariel Leon Isacovitch.
