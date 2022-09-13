ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Grand Bohemian Lodge officially open in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Grand Bohemian Lodge is officially open in Downtown Greenville. While the lodge started welcoming guests on August 25, Thursday was the official ribbon cutting and opening ceremony for the property. The Grand Bohemian Lodge is the 12th hotel a part of the Kessler Collection,...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Long awaited, Lewis Barbecue in Greenville is now open

GREENVILLE — In the year and a half since Charleston-born Lewis Barbecue announced it had chosen Greenville for its second location, it has been arguably the city's most anticipated new restaurant. Now the time has come. Lewis Barbecue is open at the former Tommy's Country Ham House on Rutherford...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Peace Center#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Concert#Twitter#North Carolina#Fox#The Peace Center
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: City Hotel…the one that got away

Greenville residents in 2022 can certainly sense the incredible economic, population and building growth that is happening throughout the city — especially downtown. Cranes continue to dot the skyline and new projects seem to be announced every week or two. A drive along Academy Street in the West End reveals several huge new residential complexes. The $100 million Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel recently opened after years of construction. Along University Ridge the beginnings of a $1 billion mixed-use development are happening. Exactly one hundred years ago in 1922, similar changes and growth were happening in the midst of the textile industry boom.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project

The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Tour of Grand Bohemian Lodge

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in an abandoned building. Mitchell Road Elementary School was nominated in the category of Exemplary High Performing School. Law enforcement appreciation breakfast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Food Truck Friday:...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Peach season coming to an end in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A favorite season for many in South Carolina is quickly coming to an end. At Fishers Orchard, people are stocking up on fresh peaches before the season wraps up. “Try to get the last ones before they stop selling them, trying to get it in...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Adam Sandler Live coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Bon Secours Wellness Arena says Adam Sandler Live is coming to Greenville November 11!. The venue says Sandler is a successful actor, writer, producer, and musician, and has performed on a sold-out tour across the US and Canada. They also say Sandler’s films have...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Fantasia, former 'American Idol' winner, to perform in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A former "American Idol" winner from the Carolinas is coming to Greenville. Fantasia Taylor, the season three winner in 2004, tweeted she will perform at the Peace Center in December. (Video above: Fantasia Sings Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige in a Game of Song...
FOX Carolina

Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Bohemian Bull to open second Upstate location

Bohemian Bull, a restaurant based in James Island, will open a location in Greenville. According to Dustin Tenney with Reedy River Retail at SVN Blackstream, the eatery will occupy the former Bacon Bros location at 3260 Pelham Road and is expected to open in late 2022. Once open, the restaurant’s...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy