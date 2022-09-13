Read full article on original website
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Collider
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
Collider
‘Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett Reunites With Leslye Headland on ‘The Acolyte’
In an exciting bit of casting news for The Acolyte, actor Charlie Barnett has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series, which reunites him with Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland. While the details for Barnett's character is unknown, the character is "supporting in nature," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Collider
Why 'Everwood' Is Still One of the Best Family Dramas of All Time
Today, Greg Berlanti is, without a doubt, one of Tinseltown’s most bankable names. Listed by Time as one of 2020's most influential people, he has captivated viewers as the man behind The CW’s Arrow (2012 – 2020) and The Flash (2014 – present), You (2018 – present) on Netflix, and the award-winning feature film Love, Simon (2018). As the 2022 recipient of the Norman Lear Achievement Award, it looks as though Berlanti has no intentions of slowing down just yet. But back in the early 2000s, long before the writer-director-producer extraordinaire was on the radar of audiences everywhere, he took us on an unforgettable trip to Everwood (2002 – 2006).
Collider
James Marsden to Star in Genre-Bending Courtroom Series for Amazon Freevee
Rumors have swirled, whispers have echoed regarding a top-secret docu-style courtroom comedy being produced for Amazon Freevee. And Deadline has just confirmed the project's existence in an exclusive report. The project stars James Marsden and is now in post-production. “Freevee has confirmed the existence of the docu-style comedy series but...
Collider
'The People's Joker' Pulled From Toronto Film Festival After One Screening
After having a single screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the comedy film The People’s Joker was pulled from the event’s programming. The movie by director Vera Drew (Who Is America) told a different origin story for the world-famous Batman villain, much like Warner Bros. did with 2019’s Joker. In this universe, however, the title character has a queer identity. In its synopsis, the movie made it clear that it was “completely” unlicensed by DC Comics and Warner Bros., and if the movie wasn’t on either company’s radar so far, after the premiere event, it certainly is.
Collider
'Grey's Anatomy:' 10 Guest Stars That Should Head Back to Seattle Grace Hospital
Although Grey’s Anatomy surprised fans with the news that Ellen Pompeo’s role will be reduced during Season 19, viewers continue to be dedicated to the hundreds of doctors who have worked at Seattle Grace at one point or another. Different cases, patients, love stories, deaths, and marriages have kept the audience on edge for nearly two decades. Many times these storylines were enhanced by the wide range of actors who joined the show.
Collider
Jennifer Tilly Is Counting Down the Days Until 'Chucky' Season 2 in New Image
Jennifer Tilly is hitting us with another bombshell look as she, like many of us, is counting down the days until the premiere of the second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky. In a photo shared to the actress’ Twitter account, Tilly strikes a sultry pose while decked out in an outfit straight from Tiffany Valentine’s — or her own — closet.
Collider
‘Causeway’ Review: Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry Excel In Story of Escape and Recovery | TIFF 2022
When we first meet Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), she can barely take care of herself. She struggles to get a toothbrush in her mouth, spouts at things that she doesn’t mean to say, and needs help learning how to do the everyday things she used to take for granted—all thanks to a brain injury she suffered while serving in Afghanistan. As soon as she starts to feel some semblance of normalcy, Lynsey starts trying to figure out how to reenlist, an idea that everyone but herself believes to be a terrible idea. Ever since she has returned home in New Orleans, Lynsey feels the need to escape this place she already made it out of once before.
Collider
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
Collider
Who Is the White Worm in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 from House of the Dragon.Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is being blindsided for the first time in House of the Dragon. The loyal hand of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) has managed to coerce his ruler into making several decisions that aren’t in his best interest. Although Viserys should have wed Laena Valeryon (Nova Foueillis-Mose) in order to satisfy an alliance with her father, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), he chooses to marry Otto Hightower’s young daughter, Alicent (Emily Carey). Otto made the cunning decision to send Alicent to the King when he was in a state of grief and Viserys quickly formed an attachment to her.
Collider
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Niecy Nash and Evan Peters Talk Centering the Victims
It’s all about the victims. That message is something both stars of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are hoping to make abundantly clear via two separate interviews. During a chat to promote their upcoming series, Niecy Nash and Evan Peters spoke about what it was like for them to dive into the world of the sadistic serial killer and to take on a tragic story that caused a tremendous amount of sorrow and pain to so many lives.
Collider
'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 4: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
How Many Episodes Does Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4 Have?. After much speculation and months of waiting, the hit CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola is returning (yes, finally) for an all-new Season 4. Like Chuck Lorre’s earlier productions, Bob Hearts Abishola also stole the hearts and attention of fans and became one of the most popular shows in the genre lately. So it makes perfect sense that the network gave the show a go-ahead for another season. Bob Hearts Abishola follows the story of Bob Wheeler, a diligent businessman who runs his family-owned sock company, MaxDot. When a sudden heart attack puts him in the hospital and into the hands of a strict, no-nonsense nurse of Nigerian descent, Bob falls in love with her, and his life changes forever.
Collider
'The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist' Trailer Shows the Other Side of the Notorious Scandal
If you were a budding true crime fan in 2008 and 2009, then you were most likely following one of the craziest scandals of the decade which affectionately became known as “The Bling Ring.” Although Hollywood has gotten their hands on the story, with Sofia Coppola helming the masterpiece that was 2013’s The Bling Ring which boasted an all star lineup of Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, and Claire Julien, a new Netflix series promises to tell the story like we’ve never heard it before - from the side of the convicted thieves. The streamer’s upcoming docuseries, titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist will hit the platform on September 21, and a trailer released today promises that it will absolutely deliver.
Collider
'See How They Run' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Murder Mystery Comedy
In See How They Run, a desperate producer from Hollywood is attempting to turn a smash-hit play into a film, but when one of the most pivotal cast members is murdered, things come to a screeching halt, and Inspector Stoppard is forced to team up with rookie Constable Stalker in order to crack the case. The whodunit style of the film, with its large ensemble cast, is reminiscent of the classic dramatic comedy Clue, as well as the dreamily executed and wonderfully cinematic Murder on the Orient Express, though this mystery comes with comedy and a touch of strange surreality. See How They Run brings a twist to this audience favorite plot style by way of an inept police force trying to solve the puzzling murder. The comedic mystery is full of bumps and misunderstandings as the two investigators question the cast, crew, and possible witnesses to the heinous crime.
Collider
10 Chris Hemsworth Performances to Watch After 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Chris Hemsworth made a household name for himself upon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the God of Thunder, Thor, in 2011. But what was your first encounter with his work? Was it when he joined the MCU? Or, if you're not a Marvel fan, maybe his portrayal of F1 racing driver James Hunt in the 2013 biopic, Rush? Or was it his three-year stretch as Kim Hyde on the Australian soap opera Home and Away? Whatever your first interaction with Mr. Hemsworth was, he's come a long way from teaching surfing lessons in Summer Bay.
Collider
'Madame Web' Release Date Moves to Winter 2024
After the news broke that Sony Pictures has added three big new titles to their 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule, Marvel's Madame Web has shifted its release date. Originally set to be released on October 6, 2023, the film has been pushed to February 16, 2024. Madame Web is a Spider-Man spin-off that will star Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant mutant. In addition to Johnson, Madame Web stars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet.
Collider
Werner Herzog's 'Theater of Thought' Trailer Explores the Inner Workings of the Mind
Werner Herzog's new documentary Theater of Thought, which just had its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, has just received an official trailer. The film follows auteur Herzog, who has directed the acclaimed documentaries Grizzly Man and Cave of Forgotten Dreams as well as the narrative films Nosferatu the Vampyre and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, as he explores the inner workings of the brain. The filmmaker travels around with scientist Rafael Yuste, and is presented with different research data that explains things about our brains that many people have only ever wondered about. The film is produced by Herzog and Ariel Leon Isacovitch.
Collider
'Garfield' Release Date Moved to Spring 2024
The Chris Pratt-led Garfield movie is moving back, but at least it's still not on a Monday. In a slew of updates about their upcoming films, Sony Pictures announced that the animated feature will now release on May 24, 2024, instead of the originally planned February 16, 2024, premiere date. While it means a longer wait to see Pratt's take on the lasagna-loving feline, it does put the film in a more lucrative position as it is now slated for Memorial Day Weekend.
Collider
Hannah Waddingham Gives the Sanderson Sisters Sage Advice in New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Clip
The hour grows closer as the air grows cooler! The Sanderson Sisters' return to Salem in Hocus Pocus 2 is fast-approaching, but this time we know from previous trailers that we'll be getting more backstory on the three wicked vixens. Almost 30 years in the making, this origin story is something we didn't know we were waiting for, but fans are absolutely bewitched by all the new content. In this brand-new clip shared on Hocus Pocus Guide's Instagram, Hannah Waddingham's mysterious new character shares a personal moment with the three young sisters.
Collider
James Cameron Likens 3D Technology to the Introduction of Color Movies
It's been 13 years since the release of James Cameron's visually stunning science fiction epic Avatar defined a generation with its 3D filmmaking technology. In a recent roundtable interview attended by SlashFilm, Cameron commented on Avatar's impact on the film industry and attributed it to its use of 3D. Cameron told reporters:
