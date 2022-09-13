Read full article on original website
Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’
Pete Carroll didn't outright come out as say former Seahawks don't like Russell Wilson, but he strongly implied it and explained why. The post Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Super Bowl champion coach jabs Aaron Rodgers for bad attitude after loss to Vikings: 'It drives me crazy'
Aaron Rodgers has a questionable receiving corps after the loss of Davante Adams, so he could have his work cut out for him this season. But he didn't exactly give his struggling teammates a vote of confidence during or after their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Christian Watson...
Russell Wilson homecoming in Broncos-Seahawks MNF hits milestone NFL hasn’t seen in over a decade
The much-awaited matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that’s filled to the brim with storylines. There was no bigger narrative, however, than Russell Wilson’s homecoming in Lumen Field. And the payoff for the drama was immense, as Geno Smith, Wilson’s backup in Seattle, led the Seahawks to a gritty 17-16 victory while Wilson was left to watch the baffling final play of the game from the sidelines.
Jeff Bezos hangs with Roger Goodell, other NFL royalty in Amazon's Thursday Night Football debut
Amazon's first Thursday Night Football broadcast turned out to be an awesome game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, and Jeff Bezos was taking it all in. The founder of the company traveled to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, for the game,...
Justin Herbert avoids the worst with rib injury suffered on Thursday
Quarterback Justin Herbert looked like he was in serious pain on Thursday night, but it seems like he and the Los Angeles Chargers avoided the worst. Head coach Brandon Staley on Friday told reporters that the quarterback suffered a fracture in his rib cartilage and is day-to-day. "Good news better...
Dan Marino says he considered leaving Dolphins to win Super Bowl elsewhere
Dan Marino is widely considered the greatest quarterback to never win a Super Bowl. He's learned to live with that. But, in the later stages of his career, he said he considered getting out of Miami to play for a contending team. "I definitely thought about it," Marino told Sports...
Patriots announce death of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan
The New England Patriots on Friday announced the death of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan. The one-time Super Bowl champion died Sept. 9 at the age of 70. Jordan played 11 seasons in the NFL — seven with New England, and four with the then-Los Angeles Raiders. He was...
