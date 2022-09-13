ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson homecoming in Broncos-Seahawks MNF hits milestone NFL hasn’t seen in over a decade

The much-awaited matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that’s filled to the brim with storylines. There was no bigger narrative, however, than Russell Wilson’s homecoming in Lumen Field. And the payoff for the drama was immense, as Geno Smith, Wilson’s backup in Seattle, led the Seahawks to a gritty 17-16 victory while Wilson was left to watch the baffling final play of the game from the sidelines.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Washington Football
Local
Colorado Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Fox News

Justin Herbert avoids the worst with rib injury suffered on Thursday

Quarterback Justin Herbert looked like he was in serious pain on Thursday night, but it seems like he and the Los Angeles Chargers avoided the worst. Head coach Brandon Staley on Friday told reporters that the quarterback suffered a fracture in his rib cartilage and is day-to-day. "Good news better...
NFL
Fox News

Patriots announce death of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan

The New England Patriots on Friday announced the death of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan. The one-time Super Bowl champion died Sept. 9 at the age of 70. Jordan played 11 seasons in the NFL — seven with New England, and four with the then-Los Angeles Raiders. He was...
NFL
Fox News

Fox News

789K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy