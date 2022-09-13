ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langley, KY

Cecil Brian Mullins

Cecil Brian Mullins, age 49, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at his home. Brian was born on June 21, 1973 to his parents the late Cecil E. Mullins and Alma Elizabeth Short Mullins. He was the husband of Kimberly L. Mullins, an I.T. training manager at Pikeville Medical Center, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
Judith Kay Colm Hamilton

Judith Kay Colm Hamilton, age 77, of Oil Springs, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at Highland ARH. Funeral services will be conducted 11:0 p.m. Wednesday, September 14 , 2022 at Ramey Branch Church with Denvil Mollett officiating. Burial will follow at Hamilton Family Cemetery, Keaton, Kentucky. Friends may visit the Ramey Branch Church from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 13 , 2022, and 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Wanda Jean (Prater) Wolford

Wanda Jean Wolford, 68, of Hatfield, KY formerly of Stopover, KY passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Hatfield, KY. Born September 30, 1953 in Williamson, WV, she was the daughter of the late Ransom and Leona Whitt Prater. Funeral services will be held...
Ellis Dwayne “BoBo” Hall

Ellis Dwayne “BoBo” Hall, age 49 of Ivel, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington, Kentucky. He was born March 30, 1973 in Pikeville, Kentucky to Dorothy Tackett Hall & the late Wayne Clifford Hall. Visitation will begin Tuesday,...
KSP Arrest Pike County Man for Holding Three People Hostage

Kentucky State Police arrested a man out of Pike County after officials say he was holding a woman and two children hostage. The incident occurred on September 3. According to an arrest citation written by Trooper Billy Ball, he and Trooper Combs arrived at a home after being called a domestic violence complaint.
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Deputies were following up on a drug investigation in the Garrett community when they located the suspected vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle in the Stonecoal area and discovered nearly 100 grams of crystal meth along with other illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
Man Arrested For Porch Piracy, Officials Search For Second Individual

A man out of Pike County was arrested in connection to a case of porch piracy. Officials are currently still looking for a second individual in the case. Elkhorn City Police received multiple calls concerning two men who were allegedly stealing items from homes around Elkhorn City. One Homeowner is said to have caught the duo on-camera. The video reportedly shows the two men walking onto a porch where they proceeded to take packages that had been left by a delivery driver earlier in the day.
County Health Departments Come Together To Offer Free Flu Shots

An update from the Floyd County Health Department:. The Floyd County Health Department will be partnering with The Johnson County Health Dept. to offer FREE flu shots on Saturday, 09/24/22, from 10A – 2P, or until we run out, at Kentucky State Police’s weigh station in East Point, KY.
