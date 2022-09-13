Read full article on original website
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Former Mets All-Star catcher John Stearns dead at 71
The New York Mets announced Friday that four-time All-Star catcher John Stearns passed away late Thursday night at 71. Stearns had been battling cancer. Stearns appeared in 810 games during an 11-year MLB career, 809 of those appearances coming with the Mets. "No one played the game with more spirit...
Reports: G Dennis Schroder headed back to Lakers
Veteran guard Dennis Schroder is on the verge of rejoining the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports on Friday.
Patriots announce death of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan
The New England Patriots on Friday announced the death of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan. The one-time Super Bowl champion died Sept. 9 at the age of 70. Jordan played 11 seasons in the NFL — seven with New England, and four with the then-Los Angeles Raiders. He was...
