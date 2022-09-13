ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade broadcast from Little Village

By Justyna Syska via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

ABC 7 Chicago is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the return of the beloved 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade.

The 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade took place in Chicago's historic Little Village under the iconic Bienvenidos welcoming arch on Sunday. It was hosted by ABC 7 anchors Terrell Brown and Tanja Babich, with Liz Nagy capturing all the festivities on the street.

Vice President of The Little Village Chamber of Commerce, Eve Rodriguez Montoya, joined Terrell and Tanja to provide an insider's perspective on the history of the parade.

After a two-year hiatus, the highly anticipated parade returned to the city with the theme "Nuestra Unidad es Nuestra Fortaleza" or "Our Unity is Our Strength," featuring colorful floats, mariachi bands, dancing and more!

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Caravans take over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day

CHICAGO - Huge caravans took over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day — which is Friday. There aren't too many nights a year that you will see the median on Michigan Avenue become a dance floor, but that's exactly what happened Thursday night. People could be seen on...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
City
Unity, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Cicero names Natalie Baeza as the Pageant Queen for Mexican Independence 2022-23

Cicero names Natalie Baeza as the Pageant Queen for Mexican Independence 2022-23 On Thursday, September 8, under an atmosphere of celebration and joy at the Cicero Community Center, the Cicero Mexican Cultural Committee held its annual election for the Queen of Cicero. Indiana University student Natalie Baeza, 22, was crowned...
CICERO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Local Life#Localevent#Little Village#Linus Parade#Bienvenidos
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago

September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage.   With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago! 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Here's what's happening this weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO - From festival fanatics to food connoisseurs, there's an event for everyone's taste this weekend in Chicago. Here's a list of some events you don't want to miss:. Riot Fest returns to Douglas Park this Friday through Sunday. Headliners include My Chemical Romance, Misfits, Nine Inch Nails and Ice Cube.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour

John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Last 7pm Sunset Of The Year Will Take Place Tonight

  The sky has had a rollercoaster of a summer in Chicago this year. We’ve had heatwaves, thunderstorms, and most recently torrential rain that caused flash foods across Chicago’s North Side, all of which came and went sporadically taking it in turns for a spot in the skies above. But that’s Chicago for you, eh? One thing that can be accurately predicted without a hitch, however, is the time the sun will go down each day, and after a beautiful run of long summer nights, today marks the final 7 pm sunset of 2022. Image of a summer sunset over Chicago from Shutterstock
CHICAGO, IL
purewow.com

The 15 Best Spas in Chicago by Neighborhood￼

Between work, making dinner for the kids (and let’s be real, doing the dishes afterward) and your 6 a.m. Spin classes, we’ve got some news for you: You’ve earned yourself a break, sister. And no, we’re not talking about a 30-minute respite in front of the boob tube with a glass of $2 buck Chuck. We mean a full-on, self-indulgent day of hedonistic bliss at one of the very best spas in Chicago. Lucky for you, we happen to know just the spot(s) to make you feel like a brand new woman, from an all-natural "farm to facial" gem to a posh hotel retreat.
CHICAGO, IL
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef

We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy