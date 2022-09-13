ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squid Game Challenge: Casting director looking for North Dakota contestants

By Christina Randall
 3 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — You may remember the hit Netflix series Squid Game, well now you have the chance to compete in an actual Squid Game.

There’s a new reality tv show looking for contestants to compete in their own version of Squid Game.

Netflix is looking for 456 players just like in the show.

“Squid Game” centers around contestants with dire financial struggles hoping to win billions of dollars competing against each other in typical South Korean children’s games.

It became an international sensation, and it holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, according to the company.

However, unlike the original Netflix show where contestants are eliminated through death, the company said the “worst fate is going home empty-handed” in this game.

Netflix is looking for North Dakotans who think they have what it takes to bring home $4.2 million.

“I’ve been in reality tv for 15 or 20 years and I can’t even think of somebody who I have cast in North Dakota,” said Robyn Kass, casting director for the reality show. “So all of us sat around at the beginning and said what are those places, what are those areas. We want to make sure we get people to represent every state in the country.”

Squid Game: The Challenge, which will have 10 episodes and be filmed in the U.K., is recruiting potential competitors. If you’re interested, you can sign up here.

