Julia Garner Wins At Emmys & Takes 3rd Award For ‘Ozark’: “Thank You For Writing Ruth, She’s Changed My Life”

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Julia Garner won at the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony for her role of Ruth in Netflix ’s Ozark . This was Garner’s third time winning the trophy, previously taking the accolade in 2019 and again in 2020.

“First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy,” she said still surprised by her win. “I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunner Chris Mundy and all the writers in the writer’s room. Thank you for writing Ruth, she’s changed my life.”

Garner continued, “I want to thank Jason Bateman for taking a chance on me and Laura Linney, you’ve been such a guiding light to me. And I just feel really grateful, I feel really grateful to be here and to play Rith and to be with such amazing, beautiful artists and I love you all and now I gotta go. Thank you all so much, I love you all.”

The category gathered a group of talented actors for the category.

Patricia Arquette was nominated for her role in Apple TV+’s Severance . Julia Garner scored a nod for her work on Netflix’s Ozark . From Netflix’s Squid Game , Jung Ho-yeon was nominated for her role of Kang Sae-byeok. The Showtime show Yellowjackets was represented in the category by Christina Ricci who portrayed Misty. Rhea Seehorn, Kim Wexler on AMC’s Better Call Saul , was also nominated in the same category.

HBO’s Succession had two of its stars competing in the category with J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook. Also from HBO was Sydney Sweeney nominated for her role of Cassie on Euphoria .

