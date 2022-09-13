ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmys brought to their feet by rousing Sheryl Lee Ralph win

By LYNN ELBER
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Sheryl Lee Ralph stopped the Emmy Awards show Monday by accepting the best supporting actress comedy award for “Abbott Elementary" with a brief but rousing song of affirmation.

“I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist and I know where my voice belongs,” she belted out. She then encouraged anyone doubting their dream “I am here to tell you this is what believing looks like.”

The audience, including Lizzo and many of television's biggest stars, leapt to their feet to cheer on Ralph.

Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso” won comedy supporting actors for “Ted Lasso,” while Matthew Macfadyen of “Succession” and Julia Garner of “Ozark” earned drama seires supporting actor honors.

“It's such a a pleasure and privilege for me to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show,” Macfadyen said in accepting the trophy for his role as a scheming member of a media empire family.

Garner was among the winners who took advantage of covering all bases by thanking her husband and others in an on-screen message.

Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmy Awards with a tribute to TV, dismissing Tik-Tok as “tiny vertical television,” and a musical number saluting series’ theme songs from “Friends” to “The Brady Bunch” to “Game of Thrones.”

Once the music stopped, Thompson provided a mic drop moment — announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first presenter. Winfrey strutted onto the stage holding an Emmy statuette, declaring the night “a party!” The night’s first award went to Michael Keaton for his role in “Dopesick.” Winfrey and Keaton hugged before she handed him his trophy.

“It means something,” Keaton said of the award for playing a caring doctor ensnared with his patients by addiction. He went on to recall the “magic” of being introduced to TV when his dad won a set at a raffle and thanked his parents for not mocking his young attempts at acting.

Murray Bartlett won the best supporting actor award for limited series of “The White Lotus,” a tragicomedy set in a Hawaii resort.

The vibrant start to Monday's show was very different from the best drama contenders include the violently dystopian “Squid Game,” bleak workplace satire “Severance” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso," the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn.

The Emmys are airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Early arrivals on the show's gold carpet struck a fun, upbeat tone despite temperatures being in the 80s with unseasonable humidity in downtown Los Angeles. Phil Dunster locked arms with his "Ted Lasso" co-star Brett Goldstein and craned his head to make it look like the pair were a couple as they posed for photos.

Glamour was back with some metallic sparkle and lots of bright color as an otherworldly Britt Lower, Old Hollywood Elle Fanning and their fellow stars posed for photographers.

Although HBO's "Succession," which won the best drama series award in 2020, and "Ted Lasso" from Apple TV+ are considered the frontrunners for top series honors, there's potential for surprises. Netflix's "Squid Game," a global sensation, would be the first non-English language drama series to win an Emmy.

On the comedy side, ABC's acclaimed newcomer "Abbott Elementary" could become the first broadcast show to win the best comedy award since the network's "Modern Family" in 2014. It's also among the few contenders this year, along with "Squid Game," to field a substantial number of nominees of color.

At the Emmy creative arts ceremonies held earlier this month, the mockumentary-style show about educators in an underfunded Philadelphia school, won the trophy for outstanding comedy series casting. "Succession" won the drama series casting award.

"The Crown," last year's big winner, wasn't in the running this time because it sat out the Emmys eligibility period. The dramatized account of Queen Elizabeth's reign and family life will return for its fifth season in November, as Britain mourns the loss of its longest-serving monarch who died Thursday at age 96.

___

AP Writer Beth Harris contributed to this report.

___

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/EmmyAwards

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

