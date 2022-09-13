ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing 2 Honolulu businesses in 2 days

‘We want more’: West Oahu residents voice concerns about rising crime. Residents want more officers in their neighborhoods, but the police chief says that's a big challenge. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal.
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA

Nancy Anderson had only been living in Waikiki for a couple months when she was found stabbed to death in her apartment Michigan native Nancy Anderson was living her dream when she moved to Waikiki, Hawaii in 1971 to experience life on the islands. On Jan. 7, 1972, just two months after moving to the palm tree-filled island oasis, Anderson's dream was cut short when her roommate woke up from a nap and found the 19-year-old stabbed to death in their small apartment. For years, police searched for her...
KHON2

Multiple robberies from Kahala to Kapahulu: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department have opened a robbery investigation in Kahala and two more in the Kapuhulu area. According to police, the incident in Kahala happened early Wednesday morning when a male suspect reportedly grabbed merchandise and threatened a cashier with a machete. The suspect then fled the establishment. HPD has yet […]
KITV.com

DNA evidence leads to arrest in 50-year-old Waikiki cold case murder

RENO, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Reno man was arrested on Monday in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder in Waikiki. The original crime happened back in January 1971. According to Honolulu Police (HPD), 19-year-old Nancy Anderson was found dead by her roommate in their Waikiki apartment, located at 2222 Aloha Drive, on Jan. 7, 1972.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Man arrested in Reno after DNA links him to 1972 Waikiki murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body, according to a Hawaii animal rescue nonprofit. Paws of Hawaii said a good Samaritan brought the dog to a Kapolei animal care clinic after it was seen getting hit by a car. While being...
