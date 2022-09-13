Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 arrested after more robberies occur in town
Recent robberies have had businesses and residents on high alert. Three robberies happened in the Kapahulu and Kahala area over the span of 24 hours.
Hawaii police investigates deadly burglary
Big island police responded to a burglary early morning on September 15, 2022, at a home on Kahakai boulevard shortly after five am.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing 2 Honolulu businesses in 2 days
‘We want more’: West Oahu residents voice concerns about rising crime. Residents want more officers in their neighborhoods, but the police chief says that's a big challenge. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal.
West Oahu residents seek answers about crime from police, prosecutors
From property crime to illegal gambling, Thursday evening at Kapolei Hale, the Honolulu Police Chief, Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola and officials from the Honolulu Prosecutor's office addressed west Oahu resident's concerns about crime in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing girlfriend, baby in Ewa Beach
Police said the incident happened on March 25, 2020, just before midnight at the Sun Rise Complex in Ewa Beach.
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA
Nancy Anderson had only been living in Waikiki for a couple months when she was found stabbed to death in her apartment Michigan native Nancy Anderson was living her dream when she moved to Waikiki, Hawaii in 1971 to experience life on the islands. On Jan. 7, 1972, just two months after moving to the palm tree-filled island oasis, Anderson's dream was cut short when her roommate woke up from a nap and found the 19-year-old stabbed to death in their small apartment. For years, police searched for her...
Multiple robberies from Kahala to Kapahulu: HPD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department have opened a robbery investigation in Kahala and two more in the Kapuhulu area. According to police, the incident in Kahala happened early Wednesday morning when a male suspect reportedly grabbed merchandise and threatened a cashier with a machete. The suspect then fled the establishment. HPD has yet […]
Woman dies following Aiea vehicle collision
Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Police Department are responding to an accident on Kamehameha Highway after a reported motor vehicle collision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Man in serious condition after stabbing in Chinatown; suspect sought
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in Honolulu’s Chinatown area on Tuesday. Honolulu Police and emergency crews were called out to the scene in the 100 block of N. Hotel Street just after 12 p.m.
KITV.com
Passenger dies from injuries suffered in Kamehameha Highway crash in Aiea
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The passenger who was critically injured in a crash on Kamehameha Highway in Aiea, Wednesday, has died, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The crash happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. near Runner’s Hi, east of McGrew Loop, on eastbound Kam Highway.
KITV.com
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 50-year-old Waikiki cold case murder
RENO, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Reno man was arrested on Monday in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder in Waikiki. The original crime happened back in January 1971. According to Honolulu Police (HPD), 19-year-old Nancy Anderson was found dead by her roommate in their Waikiki apartment, located at 2222 Aloha Drive, on Jan. 7, 1972.
Suspect threatens McCully pool hall employee with taser
The Honolulu Police Department said a pool hall in McCully was robbed on Monday at around 5:40 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case
Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case. Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in...
Man arrested in Reno after DNA links him to 1972 Waikiki murder
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
KITV.com
Police searching for machete-wielding man who robbed Kahala gas station
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for a man who robbed a Kahala-area gas station and threatened a clerk with a machete, early Wednesday morning. The incident happened at the Aloha Island Mart located just off the Lunalilo Freeway, along Waialae Avenue, around 12:30 a.m.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police Department promotes 17 officers and 14 civilians
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) held a promotion ceremony on Tuesday at the Neal Blaisdell Center’s Pikake Room. HPD promoted 17 officers and 14 civilians.
Doctors put down dog found shot in Waianae
The Pitbull mix named Nakoa was fighting for his life after he was found shot in Waianae.
Apparent shooting on Dillingham leaves man hospitalized
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 30s is in serious condition after being shot on Monday afternoon near Dillingham Blvd.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body, according to a Hawaii animal rescue nonprofit. Paws of Hawaii said a good Samaritan brought the dog to a Kapolei animal care clinic after it was seen getting hit by a car. While being...
KITV.com
Two hospitalized after accident in Aiea on Kamemeha Highway
AIEA (KITV4) -- Two were hospitalized after a collision Wednesday in Aiea. The accident happened Wednesday, September 14 around 2 p.m. in front of Runner's Hi, on Kamehameha Highway.
Comments / 0