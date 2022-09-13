Read full article on original website
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild Friday, but wet & cooler conditions are ahead!
Looks like you may want to throw on a jacket and grab your sunglasses on your way out the door again Friday. We'll have fairly similar conditions to Thursday today, but our high temperatures will end up a little warmer. We have a weak area of low pressure off the coast and a ridge of high pressure to our east driving our mild conditions today. Air quality is mostly in the moderate to good range, but the upper foothills of Butte County into southern Plumas County are reporting unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality early today. Air quality impacts will spread to the north early today, with some modest impacts in areas of valley in Butte and Tehama Counties this evening. We have clear but hazy skies overhead to start your Friday, and we'll be sunny but hazy through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to lower 60's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in our higher elevations this morning. Winds are mostly out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south to around 10mph this afternoon. Humidity will end up a little lower than Thursday, but our fire danger will remain in the moderate range. High temperatures are projected to end up a couple of degrees warmer for most of our region Friday, but they are projected to remain below average for this date. Valley areas will climb into the 82 to 90 degree range this afternoon, while foothill and mountain areas mostly range from the upper 60's to lower 80's later today. Some haze and smoke will be possible this evening, and that may impact air quality for anyone heading out to high school football games Friday evening.
Friday, September 16th Fire Danger Forecast
Temperatures will stay below average, humidity will end up slightly lower, and winds will be modest across northern California Friday. That will leave us with moderate fire danger to end your work week.
Smoke again impacting Truckee-Tahoe air quality; Rain, high elevation snow expected this weekend
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire is again impacting air quality Friday morning at Lake Tahoe. The North Tahoe-Truckee region is dealing with very unhealthy-to-hazardous air quality while South Tahoe has a little better conditions. All schools in the Truckee-Tahoe school district have been canceled on Friday.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild through Friday, but MAJOR changes are ahead
You might want to throw on a jacket and you'll be needing your sunglasses before you head out the door Thursday. We have some thin clouds brushing over northern California overnight, but are expected to have sunny to mostly sunny skies through your Thursday. We will still have some hazy conditions overhead, so it won't just exclusively be sunshine across our region today. Air quality is mostly in the good to moderate range across our region to start the day, but we could see slightly bigger impacts tracking north into the foothills and Sierra through mid day. Improving air quality is expected as winds pick up this afternoon. We have a weak area of low pressure off the coast and another to our north that are keeping our high temperatures well below average, but our temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer for most of our region this afternoon. We'll also have light winds in the morning, but the low pressure in our region will drive another day of south winds in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are running fairly close to what we had to start your Wednesday early this morning. Valley areas are starting out in the 50's to lower 60's, foothill areas are in the 40's to 50's and our mountain zones are in the 30's to 40's Thursday morning. The modest winds, below average temperatures and slightly higher humidity values will all combine to result in moderate fire danger across northern California Thursday. Our high temperatures are projected to end up a few degrees warmer than Wednesday, but will still end up around 5 to 10 degrees below average this afternoon. Valley areas will top out in the upper 70's to mid 80's, while foothill and mountain areas range from the 60's to upper 70's. It's going to be a little breezy this evening, but conditions should be great for anyone hoping to head out to the Thursday Night Market in Chico.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler Wednesday with showers ahead in your forecast
You might want to throw on a jacket before you head out the door Wednesday, and it looks like you'll also want to make sure to have your sunglasses handy as well. Low pressure areas across the West Coast and off the coast will be the main influence on northern California's weather pattern today, and will drive cooler temperatures and breezy south winds. We have partly to mostly cloudy conditions brushing over northern California to start the day, but skies are expected to clear from late this morning through the afternoon in most areas. Partly cloudy skies will linger in the Sierra through most of the day, but some clearing is also expected there. Air quality is very impacted from the Butte County Foothills through the northern Sierra to start the day, but should improve as our south winds pick up in the afternoon. Temperatures are trending much cooler than they were 24 hours ago, with 50's to lower 60's in the valley to start the day. Foothill areas are in the 40's to 50's this morning and our mountain zones are in teh 30's to 40's. Winds are mostly out of the east to 10mph this morning, but will shift to become out of the southeast to 10mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 20mph out of the south will be possible later today. Humidity is expected to stay higher this afternoon, and when you pair that with the cooler temperatures and south winds it results in moderate fire danger across northern California Wednesday. High temperatures are projected to climb into the upper 70's to lower 80's in the valley, mid 60's to lower 70's in the foothills, and mid 60's to upper 70's in our mountain zones this afternoon.
Storm Tracker Weather - Comfortable Now And More Welcome Weather Changes Are Ahead
Wednesday was a wonderful weather day for northern California with a cooler-than-average mix of sunshine and clouds. We can expect more sun and warmth Thursday, with other welcome changes are coming soon.
Weather changes ahead for NorCal this weekend. Here's what our meteorologists know so far
September is often a month with big changes as summer turns to fall, and this particular September is no different. This weekend will bring more weather changes to Northern California. Windy weather Saturday. An area of low pressure will drop south along the West Coast. Out ahead of that system,...
Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to...
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
How did California avoid rolling blackouts during the recent heatwave?
A brutal heatwave across much of California stressed the state’s power grid and left millions of people on edge worrying about whether or not their homes could have their power knocked off. According to the California Independent System Operator, the power grid set an all-time record for energy delivered on Tuesday, Sept. 6, but rotating […]
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides
Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
Climate change in the Central Valley
By Anahi Jaramillo Last week the State of California experienced a heat wave that was felt from Southern California all the way up to Northern California. Cities like Fresno and Sacramento reached all time highs of temperatures, breaking records either set in the 80s or like Fresno, in the recent 2017. The heat not only…
Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
Cool air from Gulf of Alaska blasts SF Bay Area, temperatures plummet
Temperatures in inland areas of the Bay Area are 30 to 40 degrees lower on average than they were a week ago.
Dozens of buildings burn as gusty winds fan California wildfire
Dozens of buildings burned and a major interstate was closed as gusty winds fanned a large wildfire in California’s Sierra Nevada and ignited another blaze nearby, authorities said Tuesday. The Mosquito Fire tore through 51 buildings, destroying 46 of them, in the small community of Michigan Bluff, west of...
Aftermath of Hurricane Kay causes massive flooding, waterfalls in California's Death Valley
INYO COUNTY, Calif. — It's been a summer of extreme extremes inCalifornia's Death Valley. From flash flooding in August that left a vehicle swallowed in the mud to an extremely high, possibly record-breaking, September temperature of 127 degrees at Furnace Creek. Now, the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has led...
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
Southern California Hit With 3 Natural Disasters in Just 2 Days
One person is still missing after flash floods followed mudslides and an earthquake on Sunday and Monday.
Lake Tahoe Air Quality Reaches Hazardous 700+ AQI Due to Nearby Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire burning just west of Lake Tahoe is sending a lot of smoke into Northern California and Nevada. Right in line with the air flow is Lake Tahoe, which saw extremely poor air quality on Sunday, sometimes reaching an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 700+. The Mosquito Fire...
