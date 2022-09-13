You might want to throw on a jacket and you'll be needing your sunglasses before you head out the door Thursday. We have some thin clouds brushing over northern California overnight, but are expected to have sunny to mostly sunny skies through your Thursday. We will still have some hazy conditions overhead, so it won't just exclusively be sunshine across our region today. Air quality is mostly in the good to moderate range across our region to start the day, but we could see slightly bigger impacts tracking north into the foothills and Sierra through mid day. Improving air quality is expected as winds pick up this afternoon. We have a weak area of low pressure off the coast and another to our north that are keeping our high temperatures well below average, but our temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer for most of our region this afternoon. We'll also have light winds in the morning, but the low pressure in our region will drive another day of south winds in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are running fairly close to what we had to start your Wednesday early this morning. Valley areas are starting out in the 50's to lower 60's, foothill areas are in the 40's to 50's and our mountain zones are in the 30's to 40's Thursday morning. The modest winds, below average temperatures and slightly higher humidity values will all combine to result in moderate fire danger across northern California Thursday. Our high temperatures are projected to end up a few degrees warmer than Wednesday, but will still end up around 5 to 10 degrees below average this afternoon. Valley areas will top out in the upper 70's to mid 80's, while foothill and mountain areas range from the 60's to upper 70's. It's going to be a little breezy this evening, but conditions should be great for anyone hoping to head out to the Thursday Night Market in Chico.

CHICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO