Florida’s government raises public awareness on consumer fraud in digital space
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has warned residents in the Sunshine State over the increasing number of scams. The agency made this known in its newsletter, identifying six different scams that are fleecing millions of dollars off unsuspecting consumers. The fraudulent activities include auto warranty, health...
Binance finds a back door into the Philippines market
Barely a month since the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned investors against trading on the unlicensed Binance, the exchange has now revealed that it has found a backdoor into the Philippines. According to one executive, Binance is in advanced talks to acquire a licensed local company, giving it access to one of the fastest-growing Bitcoin markets.
Thailand’s regulatory crackdown dampens digital asset operators’ enthusiasm
Pundits have highlighted the tightening of the screw by Thailand’s financial regulators over the country’s virtual currency industry. Since the beginning of the second quarter, the government has taken a series of decisions that experts worry could slow the pace of digital assets adoption. In August, the nation’s...
Abra seeks to become first digital asset banking institution in the United States
Abra, a firm providing digital asset services to users, has signaled an intent to transform into a fully regulated financial institution in the United States sometime in 2023. The move was announced earlier this week at SALT New York 2023 and will be a state-chartered institution serving U.S.-based clients. Abra,...
WeAreDevelopers World Congress: ‘People want a blockchain network that works’
The WeAreDevelopers World Congress was a smashing success, with over 10,000 developers from 4,000 companies making their way to Berlin for the two-day event. Bitcoin SV (BSV) was well represented by a contingent that educated hundreds of developers about Satoshi’s vision. For many developers, this was the first time...
Uruguay mulls bill giving central bank control over digital asset service providers
A bill has been sent to Uruguay’s legislature seeking a complete overhaul of firms’ activities in the virtual assets industry. Local publication El Observador wrote that the main object of the proposed legislation is to confer legal powers on the Central Bank of Uruguay (BCU) to exercise control over such companies.
