Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Topeka West’s Makinsey Jones commits to K-State volleyball
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There was a time Topeka West volleyball star Makinsey Jones never imagined playing Division I volleyball. Now as she enters her senior year with the Chargers, she’s announced her oral commitment to play at Kansas State. It’s really exciting. Going into my freshman year of...
How to watch K-State game against Tulane
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats are 2-0 on the season following a 40-12 beatdown of former Big 12 rival Missouri Tigers last Saturday. Up next is a matchup with the Tulane Green Wave, who come to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Tulane is also 2-0 […]
Dump or gem? K-State stadium critiqued by Sports Illustrated
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University’s Bill Snyder Family Stadium was the subject of recent criticism in a Sports Illustrated article. The stadium received a poor critique from the sports magazine in an online article released on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The article ranked stadiums across the country as either a “gem” or a “dump.” The […]
WIBW
No. 2 Washburn volleyball tops Emporia State to remain undefeated
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another day in the office for No. 2 Washburn Volleyball as they improve to 11-0 on the season, after sweeping Emporia State, 3-0 Tuesday night. Austin Broadie led all players with 10 kills, Corinna McMullen both teams with 19 assists and Sophie McMullen led all players with 14 digs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vote now: Do you love or hate Kansas State’s new alternate football uniforms?
What do you think of Kansas State’s new football uniforms?
WIBW
Washburn Rural boys soccer crushes Junction City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues continue to roll in the 2022, blowing out Junction City Tuesday night, 9-0. Dylan Willingham and Easton Bradstreet had two goals a piece, while Devon Rutschmann, Griffin Heinen, Draden Chooncharoen, Ty Stead, Aaron Tinajero all added a goal. Washburn Rural remains unbeaten at...
WIBW
Family with generational ties to K-State named Family of the Year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One family with generational ties to Kansas State University dating back to 1946 has been chosen as the 2022 Family of the Year. Kansas State University says the Virgil Lair family has been chosen as its Family of the Year by Chimes Junior Honorary and will be recognized at the K-State-Tulane football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Emporia gazette.com
Football accusations come up at school board meeting
Gazette News Editor Ryann Brooks asked the Emporia School Board for more transparency Wednesday night about a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team. “Have these students been suspended? Are these students involved able to participate in team practices and games?” Brooks asked during the public comment period....
RELATED PEOPLE
2023 Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates announced
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2023 Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates were announced at a Tuesday brunch at the Topeka Country Club. “Junior Achievement of Kansas has been inducting Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates for 21 years. We have a selection committee that looks at 100’s of individuals that have been brought to our […]
WIBW
Annual golf tournament to benefit Stormont Vail’s Simulation Lab
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 22nd annual Big Hearts Golf Tournament hosted by the Stormont Vail Foundation is scheduled for Monday, September 19, at the Topeka Country Club. Stormont Vail says that the tournament will have an 8 a.m. morning flight and a 1 p.m. afternoon flight. The event will also feature a dinner and awards ceremony after the tournament.
WIBW
Country music legend Josh Turner to perform in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Josh Turner will grace K-State’s McCain Auditorium stage for the annual McCain Performance Series. Kansas State University says the 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series will present multiplatinum-selling country artists Josh Turner at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 in McCain Auditorium, 1501 Goldstein Cir.
WIBW
Signature Stories
Student leaders in the Scots’ “Girl Up” program handed out roses to their classmates last week in honor of National Suicide Prevention Week. Fork in the Road: Black Dog BBQ features ribs with a side of Harley Davidsons. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. By Tori Whalen. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It’s not too late to do the right thing,’ Emporia professor reacts to massive layoffs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day after Emporia State University is given the authority to fire any university employee, many educators tell us they’ve already been handed their walking papers. Staff tell 27 News they feel betrayed by what’s happening at ESU. “I spent 20 of the last 33 years of my life preparing to […]
WIBW
Local musician shares the love with latest project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people recognize Lamont Jackson as one of our area’s original singing law enforcement officers. Music has long been a part of Lamont’s life, and it’s a side gig that’s now gone pro. His second single, “Gonna Get Married,” was recently released...
WIBW
Manhattan high schoolers named 2023 National Merit Scholar semifinalists
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Four students from Manhattan High School have been named as semifinalists for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 says officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that four Manhattan High School students were named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
ESU president gains authority to ‘suspend, dismiss, terminate any university employee’
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A document distributed to the Emporia State University faculty on Wednesday, Sept. 7, outlines the course of action the new President of the University, Ken Hush, wants to be approved by the faculty. Hush met with the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday in Topeka. At the conclusion of the meeting, the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
WIBW
Sit-in held as Board of Regents unanimously approves ESU framework
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sit-in was held by the Emporia State University student body as the Kansas Board of Regents unanimously approved a new Workforce Management Framework for the school at its Wednesday meeting. Emporia State University says through presenting a policy framework to the Kansas Board of Regents,...
WIBW
Topeka Zoo seeing surge in ticket sales ahead of Zoo Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets for the Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights went on sale September 14th and Zoo officials say hundreds of tickets have already been purchased. Though the event is still over two months away, the Zoo said over 260 tickets have been sold and nine private igloos have been rented. Zoo officials credit the early success of ticket sales to excitement from the community surrounding the ever-changing light displays.
WIBW
Kansas Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens have reminded hunters to take their spent shotgun shells with them after they finish hunting on public lands. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that they would like to remind responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials. These should be collected and carried out before leaving.
Comments / 0