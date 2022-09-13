Read full article on original website
Auburn wants to ‘expand’ Robby Ashford’s role beyond ‘niche’ running quarterback
Robby Ashford has been utilized as a change-of-pace quarterback for Auburn through the first two weeks of the season, with the redshirt freshman running the ball more often than he has thrown it so far. Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said the former Oregon transfer is akin to being the...
Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. No. 22 Penn State TV info, key matchups and what to watch for
Line: Penn State -3 This game will determine... Whether Auburn should be taken more seriously in Year 2 under Bryan Harsin. The Tigers were uneven, at best, through two tune-ups against FCS opponent Mercer and Group of 5 opponent San Jose State, avoiding a disastrous upset against the latter in Week 2. Penn State presents a level up in competition for Auburn, and it will be the first real test for the Tigers this season. There’s the revenge factor, to be sure, after Auburn lost in State College, Penn., last year, but this game will tell us a lot more about where this program is entering SEC play — and a marquee nonconference win could do a lot for the team’s outlook the rest of the season.
Auburn’s defense wants to make an improved Sean Clifford feel ‘uncomfortable’
The first name out of Bryan Harsin’s mouth this week when previewing Penn State wasn’t a surprise. After all, it was the same player who gave Auburn’s defense fits during its trip to Happy Valley last September. “Their quarterback, Sean Clifford, very good player and was last...
Highlights from Tiger Talk with Auburn’s coordinators and Tank Bigsby
Auburn Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, special teams coordinator Roc Bellantoni, and running back Tank Bigsby sat down with hosts Andy Burcham and Brad Law to preview Saturday’s game against Penn State. The Nittany Lions are the first Big Ten team to visit Jordan-Hare. Last season...
Auburn football fan guide for home game against Penn State
Auburn is undefeated. Two games, two wins. They went to Penn State and fell just short of a huge non-conference road win in 2021. Will the Tigers get payback against the Nittany Lions inside a raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday?. Will there be orange uniforms? Are we prepared for this?
5 key questions, a prediction with a Penn State writer
Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts #22 Penn State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday (2:30 p.m.) in the first-ever visit by a Big Ten team to Jordan-Hare. The Nittany Lions defeated Auburn 28-20 last season at Beaver Stadium. The Tigers defeated Mercer 42-16 in the season-opener and downed San Jose...
What the San Jose State game taught us about T.J. Finley’s growth, composure
T.J. Finley knew there was a price to pay after Saturday’s escape against San Jose State. Auburn’s starting quarterback owed his team a gasser — an extended sprint up and down the practice field — after he dropped a crucial fourth-down snap in the third quarter of the Tigers’ 24-16 win last weekend. Fortunately for Finley, he made up for the botched snap on the play, quickly recovering the ball and then finding running back Tank Bigsby for an 11-yard gain and a first down.
riverregionsports.com
THURSDAY PREPS: Auburn slams homestanding Lee to stay unbeaten
It took two snaps for Robert E. Lee to learn its fate in the matchup with Auburn High School on Thursday. The Tigers, which were voted the top team in Class 7A this week by the Alabama Sportswriters Association, slammed the homesteading Generals, 58-7, scoring 37 first-half points at Cramton Bowl.
College baseball expert chimes in on Auburn's tough schedule
Auburn baseball's schedule is a tough one.
Saban’s view on ‘most difficult judgment calls’ in football, CB play
The competition at cornerback appears to continue for Alabama as it enters Week 3 of the season. Coming off a 20-19 win at Texas, the defensive back play remains a talking point. The group allowed a few big plays and picked up a few more coverage-related penalties while clamping down...
Auburn adds Georgia’s No. 1 receiver to class of 2023
Auburn bounced back on the recruiting trail at a key position on Thursday morning. Adam Hopkins, a four-star wide receiver, announced his commitment to the Plains. The No. 189 prospect nationally, per 247Sports composite rankings, helps fill the immediate void in the 2023 class left by Central-Phenix City’s Karmello English, who decommitted yesterday. Auburn now has eight verbal pledges, including the top running back in Alabama, and with Hopkins, the top wide receiver in Georgia.
wbrc.com
Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
Auburn loses top recruit from 2023 class
Auburn’s already thin recruiting class suffered a blow on Wednesday. Karmello English, a four-star receiver and top prospect currently in Bryan Harsin’s 2023 class, announced he is reopening his search for a future home. “I am grateful to the staff for providing me a opportunity to represent WDE...
Thursday roundup: Auburn’s 58-7 win over Lee-Montgomery gives Tigers 600th victory
Auburn High defeated Lee-Montgomery 58-7 at Cramton Bowl on Thursday night, recording the 600th win in the history of the program. The Tigers are now 600-390-35. Auburn fielded its first football team in 1911. The Tigers have won eight region championships, but have yet to win a state title, though they came dangerously close in 2020 when they lost to Thompson 29-28.
alabamanews.net
Tuskegee Moves Home-Opener Football Game to Cramton Bowl
Tuskegee University has moved its home-opening and Hall of Fame football game to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game is against Allen University on Saturday, September 24. It’s being moved because weather has brought delays to construction at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium at the university. That construction includes new turf, along with a new facility that includes locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and sports medicine space.
Karmello English decommits from ‘University of Auburn,’ social media explodes
Karmello English, a four-star receiver, decommitted from Auburn on Wednesday. Obviously, college football fans tend to overreact when a teenage kid has a change of heart. There will always be backlash. It’s part of it. However, some couldn’t let the idea of English decommitting from the “University of Auburn” slide without saying something. In fact, it started trending on social media.
unionspringsherald.com
From Student Athlete to Probate Judge
Contributed story – September 8, 2022 - The Tuskegee News. During the All-Macon County Day Festival on Friday, August 26, 2022, a former high school football coach and his former student-athlete had the opportunity to share stories about their collective high school athletic years at Bullock County High School.
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15
Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
Auburn Ranked Top University in the State
Auburn University has been ranked as the best university in Alabama and tied for 97th best in the National Universities category in U.S. News and World Report’s latest Best Colleges rankings. The rankings are based on 17 metrics, with the most weight placed on graduation and retention rates and...
