Did you know that Crisis Nursery is often able to supply some basic childcare items and supplies for those in need?. Thanks to the generous nature of our community, Crisis Nursery of Effingham is able to distribute childcare supplies to those in need as surplus items become available. Donated items for distribution can include diapers, wipes, formula, children’s clothing, and a host of other childcare items. Caregivers are welcome and encouraged to call ahead to see if the items they need are currently in stock.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO