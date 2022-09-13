ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Effingham Radio

Effingham County PAVE Action Teams Invite You To Ice Cream Social

The Effingham County Chamber and the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance excitedly invites you to the PAVE Ice Cream Social scheduled for Sunday, September 18 from 2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center. PAVE stands for Promoting A Vision for Effingham County. PAVE was born through the...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

2022 Effingham Sunrise Rotary Halloween Parade Theme Announced

“Favorite 80’s & 90’s Cartoons” will be the theme for the 2022 Halloween Parade to be held Sunday, October 30. The parade will kick off at 2:00 p.m. The parade is sponsored by the Effingham Sunrise Rotary. Line up for the parade will begin at 12:00 p.m....
EFFINGHAM, IL
Axios Chicago

The best time for fall foliage tours in Illinois

Predictive map suggests Chicago will just start seeing partial leaf changes in early October. Map courtesy of SmokyMountains.com. Green = no change, yellow = minimal, mustard = patchy, orange = partial, red = peak, dark red = peak, brown = past peak. Local leaf peepers can expect foliage to start changing in late September, with peak colors emerging in mid- to late October. Driving the news: The 2022 interactive Fall Foliage Prediction Map came out this month with data-informed prognostications on leaf changes nationwide. The intrigue: If you're headed to an Illinois college for a game — or to secretly entice your kid to apply there — this map can help you choose ideal dates for peak leafy campus looks.Northwestern, NIU, UIC and U of C: Oct. 24U of I Champaign, Illinois State University, U of I Springfield, Western and Eastern Illinois Universities: Oct. 31.SIU Edwardsville and Carbonale: Nov. 7
ILLINOIS STATE
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelbyville Ambulance Selection Narrows To One Provider?

The city of Shelbyville requested proposals for ambulance service by providing the RFP found at this link. Of interest within the RFP is the following requirement from the city:. For emergency/911 calls only, the City of Shelbyville will require a minimum of two (2) advanced life support (ALS) ambulances per...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Tom Bruno: 25-year Champaign City Councilmember

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tom Bruno, after a two-and-a-half decade career, is arguably the most well-known face on the Champaign City Council and not just for his iconic mustache. For the first time in 25 years, Bruno does not plan to seek re-election and will step away from his seat at the end of the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Oakwood Mayor resigns

Village of Oakwood Trustee, Doit Roberts, confirmed members received the mayor's resignation letter at Monday’s meeting.
OAKWOOD, IL
Effingham Radio

Crisis Nursery Of Effingham County Announces Childcare Supplies Distribution

Did you know that Crisis Nursery is often able to supply some basic childcare items and supplies for those in need?. Thanks to the generous nature of our community, Crisis Nursery of Effingham is able to distribute childcare supplies to those in need as surplus items become available. Donated items for distribution can include diapers, wipes, formula, children’s clothing, and a host of other childcare items. Caregivers are welcome and encouraged to call ahead to see if the items they need are currently in stock.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

More changes coming to downtown Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
DANVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Carle-Owned Pharmacy Launches In Champaign

New location will offer extended access for patients and community members. Carle will open a solely-owned pharmacy store in the space that was once a Walgreens retail pharmacy at the Carle Champaign on Curtis clinic. CarleRx – the new, locally-owned option – will offer extended hours and improved experience for patients and community members. The healthcare system celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 14 where members of the pharmacy team, Carle leaders and community stakeholders came together. The location will open for the public Sept. 20.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Recycling Collection Event Set for September 24

September 14, 2022 -Macon County Environmental Management will once again host a TV/Electronics Recycling Collection Event on Saturday, September 24, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

City Of St. Elmo Also Has Police Agreement With Ramsey

On Monday, the Village of Brownstown and the City of St. Elmo officially signed an intergovernmental agreement that will have St. Elmo provide police protection for Brownstown. And, St. Elmo also has an agreement with the Village of Ramsey. St. Elmo Mayor Kim Baron says their agreement with Ramsey is a little different.
BROWNSTOWN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Royse + Brinkmeyer now owns The Inman, and will open it to all ages

The Inman, formerly known as Inman Place and originally The Inman Hotel, is now owned by Royse + Brinkmeyer Apartments. Since the early nineties, it has been an independent living facility for senior citizens, with dining, pet care, laundry services, and housekeeping. R+B plans to leave those services in place, but will now open the building to renters of all ages.
WCIA

Bridge construction starting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said […]
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach Proclaims September 17-23 Constitution Week

Mayor Schutzbach joins members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in celebrating the 235 Anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention. Pictured from left to right are Candace Goodrich; Ruth Ann Hoffmeister; Mayor Schutzbach; Susan Oliver; and Paulina...
EFFINGHAM, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion River Fall Festival Adds Live Music; Don’t Forget Saturday’s Clean Up Day

Danville’s 47th Annual Vermilion River Fall Festival begins at 5 PM Friday in Ellsworth Park. One of the new items this year is live music will be featured, after not being able to last year due to COVID. There will also be a beer tent 5 to 9 Friday while the live music is going on. Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer says that as always; we’re talking loads of food and craft vendors, and loads of fun events for the kids like bounce houses and face painting.
DANVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols in Marion and Effingham Counties

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Effingham County during October. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL

