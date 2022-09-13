Justice Dept. issues 40 subpoenas in a week, expanding its Jan. 6 inquiry

Read full article on original website
Related
Newsom challenges DeSantis to a debate following migrant controversy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to a debate on Friday, following Democrats’ outrage over DeSantis’s decision to charter two planes of migrants that landed in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. “Hey [Gov. Ron DeSantis], clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with...
Eric Paquette, Carri Twigg Among Joe Biden’s Appointments To President’s Advisory Committee On The Arts
Producer Eric Paquette and Culture House Media co-founder Carri Belinda Twigg are among Joe Biden’s entertainment industry appointments to the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts. Members serve as representatives in their own communities for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. It was established in 1958 by President Dwight Eisenhower. Paquette is the CEO of Meridian Pictures and is the founder and CEO of the co-viewing start-up LetScreen. He previously was senior vice president of production at Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Screen Gems and, before that, worked at CBS News & Sports and was in senior executive positions at MGM and Phoenix Pictures....
NFL・
Boston Globe
Former Natick official pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
A former Massachusetts town official pleaded guilty on Wednesday to joining a mob in storming the U.S. Capitol after she organized a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for fellow members of a right-wing group called “Super Happy Fun America.”. Before her guilty plea, Suzanne Ianni had argued in February...
Comments / 0