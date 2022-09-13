Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
State education officials plan graduation review
State education officials in New York are forming a 64-member commission to review graduation requirements and make recommendations for how to better serve students from diverse backgrounds. The commission, to be co-chaired by Board of Regents Vice Chancellor Josephine Finn and Regent Judith Chin, is expected to release a report...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York officials: Be on the lookout for student loan scams
Student borrowers in New York state should be mindful of potential debt relief scams as the federal government moves to provide up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. "New Yorkers work hard for every dollar they earn and the student loan forgiveness plan will be...
N.Y. expands program that forgives student loans for public service workers
NEW YORK -- A program to forgive student loans for public service workers in New York is expanding.On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she is signing a bill to include in the initiative teachers and faculty who work 30 hours a week.Hochul is also launching a campaign so more people know about it and can apply."The programs are out there. The one that was put in place during the pandemic is about to expire, but people don't know about it. That's why we're here today. Paint the blowhorn, sound the alarm. You need to know about this because this can be life changing for you, your children, and the next generation," Hochul said.Full-time public service workers who make 120 monthly loan payments are eligible to get their debt forgiven.Applicants need to apply before the program expires on Oct. 31.
Private schools must now follow minimum academic standards in N.Y.
NEW YORK -- In a long-awaited move, the New York State Board of Regents voted Tuesday to require private schools to comply with the state's minimum academic standards. The maneuver could impact dozens of Hasidic yeshivas in New York City and the Hudson Valley. The vote followed an alarming New York Times investigation that uncovered the troubling inability of yeshiva students to pass standardized tests, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. The ruling underscores a years-long tug of war between proponents of Jewish religious education and those who say there should also be a secular component of basic non-religious subjects. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York lawmaker wants legislative OK before utility rate hikes
A New York state lawmaker is calling for legislative approval before utility rate increases go into effect. The measure backed by Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara comes as energy customers this winter are expected to face sharply rising bills. The proposal would block any rate increase approved by regulators at...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul approves student debt relief measure
A measure meant to expand a student debt relief program meant to benefit public service workers to include more teachers and faculty was signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new law is also aimed at simplying the process for certifying employment through the U.S. Department of...
NY Times report, ACLU reaction to report on Hasidic schools spark fierce debate
The New York affiliate of the ACLU, stoked outrage and debate this week after suggesting that funding for yeshiva schools is taking money away from students of color in public schools, based on an extensive New York Times report. "For years, district leaders in East Ramapo have extracted resources from...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York's population loss debated in race for governor
For generations, New York has struggled to retain its people. The issue has been an acute one for upstate communities — both urban and rural — that have fretted the loss of its younger residents. Now, after the pandemic has led to even more out-of-state departures, the issue...
wwnytv.com
NY’s Covid state of emergency allowed to expire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here’s a sign of how far we’ve come when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic. Governor Kathy Hochul allowed New York’s state of emergency to expire late Monday night. She said the state of emergency was an important tool to fight the...
New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities
If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
Washington Square News
New state gun legislation isn’t enough, students say
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun control legislation package, which went into effect this month, includes a law which prohibits the concealed carry of firearms in certain “sensitive” locations, such as educational institutions, places of worship and public transportation. The new legislation will not impact NYU’s Washington Square or Brooklyn campuses, but students are concerned about its efficacy.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Calls, rescues take toll on mental health of New York State Parks Police, university officers
The global prevalence of anxiety, depression and other mental health issues have mounted since the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's taking its toll on the police who safeguard state parks and universities. Members of the state Police Benevolent Association are tasked with rescuing people in need in state forests or campuses....
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York advances decarbonized buildings law
New York regulators on Thursday began the first steps toward enacting a measure meant to expand the construction of buildings that have a much lower carbon footprint. The efforts by the state Public Service Commission are part of an enacting a broader series of provisions to reduce the state's use of fossil fuels in the coming decades and transition to cleaner and more renewable forms of energy.
Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?
Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?
A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Willie Rosas serves as inspiration as first Hispanic mayor in NYS
Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas broke barriers as the first Hispanic person to be elected mayor of any city in New York. Rosas is a familiar face in the city of Dunkirk. He was born and raised here, but doesn’t forget his Puerto Rican roots. “So this is the little...
New York Disposing of Over 700,000 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer
According to a report by Greg Floyd of WRGB, New York has contracted a company to dispose of over 700,000 gallons of unused and expired hand sanitizer being kept on an old airport runway. In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer seemed to be worth its weight...
Here are the best colleges in upstate New York, according to 2022 US News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report has come out with its 2022-2023 list of the best colleges in America, ranking schools on a variety of factors, including student-faculty ratio, tuition, campus life, financial aid, application requirements and post-graduate earning data. Cornell University held the top spot in Upstate New York and...
