spectrumlocalnews.com

State education officials plan graduation review

State education officials in New York are forming a 64-member commission to review graduation requirements and make recommendations for how to better serve students from diverse backgrounds. The commission, to be co-chaired by Board of Regents Vice Chancellor Josephine Finn and Regent Judith Chin, is expected to release a report...
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York officials: Be on the lookout for student loan scams

Student borrowers in New York state should be mindful of potential debt relief scams as the federal government moves to provide up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. "New Yorkers work hard for every dollar they earn and the student loan forgiveness plan will be...
EDUCATION
CBS New York

N.Y. expands program that forgives student loans for public service workers

NEW YORK -- A program to forgive student loans for public service workers in New York is expanding.On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she is signing a bill to include in the initiative teachers and faculty who work 30 hours a week.Hochul is also launching a campaign so more people know about it and can apply."The programs are out there. The one that was put in place during the pandemic is about to expire, but people don't know about it. That's why we're here today. Paint the blowhorn, sound the alarm. You need to know about this because this can be life changing for you, your children, and the next generation," Hochul said.Full-time public service workers who make 120 monthly loan payments are eligible to get their debt forgiven.Applicants need to apply before the program expires on Oct. 31.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Private schools must now follow minimum academic standards in N.Y.

NEW YORK -- In a long-awaited move, the New York State Board of Regents voted Tuesday to require private schools to comply with the state's minimum academic standards. The maneuver could impact dozens of Hasidic yeshivas in New York City and the Hudson Valley. The vote followed an alarming New York Times investigation that uncovered the troubling inability of yeshiva students to pass standardized tests, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. The ruling underscores a years-long tug of war between proponents of Jewish religious education and those who say there should also be a secular component of basic non-religious subjects. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kathy Hochul
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York lawmaker wants legislative OK before utility rate hikes

A New York state lawmaker is calling for legislative approval before utility rate increases go into effect. The measure backed by Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara comes as energy customers this winter are expected to face sharply rising bills. The proposal would block any rate increase approved by regulators at...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul approves student debt relief measure

A measure meant to expand a student debt relief program meant to benefit public service workers to include more teachers and faculty was signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new law is also aimed at simplying the process for certifying employment through the U.S. Department of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York's population loss debated in race for governor

For generations, New York has struggled to retain its people. The issue has been an acute one for upstate communities — both urban and rural — that have fretted the loss of its younger residents. Now, after the pandemic has led to even more out-of-state departures, the issue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wwnytv.com

NY’s Covid state of emergency allowed to expire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here’s a sign of how far we’ve come when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic. Governor Kathy Hochul allowed New York’s state of emergency to expire late Monday night. She said the state of emergency was an important tool to fight the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Square News

New state gun legislation isn’t enough, students say

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun control legislation package, which went into effect this month, includes a law which prohibits the concealed carry of firearms in certain “sensitive” locations, such as educational institutions, places of worship and public transportation. The new legislation will not impact NYU’s Washington Square or Brooklyn campuses, but students are concerned about its efficacy.
BROOKLYN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York advances decarbonized buildings law

New York regulators on Thursday began the first steps toward enacting a measure meant to expand the construction of buildings that have a much lower carbon footprint. The efforts by the state Public Service Commission are part of an enacting a broader series of provisions to reduce the state's use of fossil fuels in the coming decades and transition to cleaner and more renewable forms of energy.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?

Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
POLITICS
104.5 The Team

Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?

New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Willie Rosas serves as inspiration as first Hispanic mayor in NYS

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas broke barriers as the first Hispanic person to be elected mayor of any city in New York. Rosas is a familiar face in the city of Dunkirk. He was born and raised here, but doesn’t forget his Puerto Rican roots. “So this is the little...
DUNKIRK, NY

