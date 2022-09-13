ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Police report increase in pedestrian fatalities

By Megan Meier
 3 days ago
Grant Road supports east-west travel for thousands of people every day. That includes drivers and pedestrians.

"I cross the street to get to the store, to go do my errands, to get to the bus stop," said Trina Mortley.

"It's very dangerous, very dangerous. I've been here a couple of years. I've seen people almost get hit by cars right there," said Ronnie Pittman.

The intersection at East Grant Road and North Palo Verde Avenue recently became the scene of a deadly pedestrian-vehicle crash. Tucson Police said a 21-year-old woman was using the crosswalk when she was hit and killed by multiple vehicles.

"The flashing lights aren't catching people's attention. I don't know what they can do with that, but it needs to be more solid," said Pittman.

So far in 2022, Tucson Police have responded to 64 traffic fatalities. 29 have involved pedestrians. By this time last year, Tucson Police had only responded to 19 pedestrian fatalities.

"I say drivers are just not paying attention," said Pittman.

Some Tucsonans are now being extra careful when walking near, or crossing, a busy road.

"I pay attention to the light and the crossing. I respect the traffic like the traffic respects us," said Mortley.

Megan Meier is a reporter for KGUN 9

Don't B-scared
3d ago

People need to pay attention when walking as well as those who are driving. The pedestrian always losses in a pedestrian VS vehicle collision!

