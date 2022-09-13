Read full article on original website
WIFR
WATCH: Sheriff’s office uses drone to find dog missing for 3 months
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A companion dog is back home in Colorado after having been missing for nearly three months. The owner is now thanking the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and their high tech drone video for finding her. Taylor Salazar said hearing Farrah’s bark was a...
WIFR
Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas. Jones’ commentary became a focus of testimony on...
WIFR
NITAB plans training classes for officers on SAFE-T act
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement officials in Northern Illinois sound the alarm, preparing training sessions for Stateline officers on the Illinois SAFE-T Act, a law that takes effect in January. In collaboration with Boone and Winnebago County officials, Northern Illinois Training Advisory Board leaders say their upcoming sessions make...
WIFR
Volunteers rally for United Way’s Day of Giving
SOUTHERN WISCONSIN (WIFR) - Hundreds of volunteers donned blue t-shirts on Wednesday in support of the annual Blackhawk Region of the United Way Day of Giving. The 10th annual community action day kicked off at ABC Supply Stadium with a volunteer breakfast to get the teams ready for their neighborhood projects across southern Wisconsin and the stateline.
WIFR
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for resources to help asylum seekers
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation on Wednesday, September 14 to use resources to help asylum seekers. According to a release from the governor’s office, approximately 75 members of the Illinois National Guard were activated to help asylum seekers arriving nearly daily to Chicago from the state of Texas.
WIFR
Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey continue to battle over the best way to address crime in Illinois. Violence is frequently discussed during any election season, but people across the political spectrum are debating about what will happen when cash bail is abolished on Jan. 1.
WIFR
Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act
BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Questions regarding the SAFE-T Act stir debate across the Stateline and the Boone County Board even going as far as passing a resolution to repeal the act. Though the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, area lawmakers and law enforcement feel the SAFE-T...
WIFR
Illinois jobs, unemployment rate steady through summer months
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last few months in Illinois proved to be a steady and stable job market, with minor fluctuations in job estimates and unemployment rates. Trade, transportation and utility construction and government sectors saw the greatest influx of employees, while employers reported the most eliminations, vacancies or completions in manufacturing, professional and business services and information areas.
WIFR
DeVore criticizes AG Raoul for not blocking SAFE-T Act from becoming law
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General is adding to the chorus of people speaking out against the SAFE-T Act. Tom DeVore argues that Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul should’ve blocked the proposal from becoming law. DeVore spoke alongside a south suburban police chief and ex-offender...
