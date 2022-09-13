ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas. Jones’ commentary became a focus of testimony on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WIFR

NITAB plans training classes for officers on SAFE-T act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement officials in Northern Illinois sound the alarm, preparing training sessions for Stateline officers on the Illinois SAFE-T Act, a law that takes effect in January. In collaboration with Boone and Winnebago County officials, Northern Illinois Training Advisory Board leaders say their upcoming sessions make...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Volunteers rally for United Way’s Day of Giving

SOUTHERN WISCONSIN (WIFR) - Hundreds of volunteers donned blue t-shirts on Wednesday in support of the annual Blackhawk Region of the United Way Day of Giving. The 10th annual community action day kicked off at ABC Supply Stadium with a volunteer breakfast to get the teams ready for their neighborhood projects across southern Wisconsin and the stateline.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WIFR

Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey continue to battle over the best way to address crime in Illinois. Violence is frequently discussed during any election season, but people across the political spectrum are debating about what will happen when cash bail is abolished on Jan. 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act

BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Questions regarding the SAFE-T Act stir debate across the Stateline and the Boone County Board even going as far as passing a resolution to repeal the act. Though the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, area lawmakers and law enforcement feel the SAFE-T...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Illinois jobs, unemployment rate steady through summer months

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last few months in Illinois proved to be a steady and stable job market, with minor fluctuations in job estimates and unemployment rates. Trade, transportation and utility construction and government sectors saw the greatest influx of employees, while employers reported the most eliminations, vacancies or completions in manufacturing, professional and business services and information areas.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Alligator Hunting#Gator#Gray Media Group Inc
WIFR

DeVore criticizes AG Raoul for not blocking SAFE-T Act from becoming law

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General is adding to the chorus of people speaking out against the SAFE-T Act. Tom DeVore argues that Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul should’ve blocked the proposal from becoming law. DeVore spoke alongside a south suburban police chief and ex-offender...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy