Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Airborne shark lands on teen fishing in boat
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WGME) - It’s a fish tale you must see to believe: A mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine, and it was caught on camera. David Sinclair runs Sea Ventures charters out of Saint George, taking clients out to fish for sharks that they then get to see up close and help tag.
KWQC
Fall figurines at Isabel Bloom
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ most unique local businesses is all decked out for a BOO-ti-ful autumn. Donna Young, Isabel Bloom, shows off some of the new and collectable fall 2022 seasonal sculpture. Among the lovely or fun options are Harvest Gnomes, ghosts, jack-o-latern candleholders, squirrels, acorns, and so many other decor or gift items.
KWQC
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
IRETON, Iowa (KMEG/CNN) - Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being credited with saving two of his customers’ dogs from drowning. It was a normal day for Colin Mitchell, dropping off a package at the home of Jeff...
KWQC
Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona took shape Wednesday night as the season’s sixth named storm, centered east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
KWQC
Police asking for help finding Illinois man with condition that puts him in danger
MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are asking for your help finding an 83-year-old Mount Carroll man, who they say has a condition that places him in danger. The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Dennis Speers at the request of the Mount Carroll Police Department.
KWQC
Police: Illinois man found, reunited with family
MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) - Dennis Speers was found and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Illinois State Police. The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Dennis Speers at the request of the Mount Carroll Police Department on Wednesday at 10:40 a.m. Troopers canceled...
KWQC
Quad Cities Pickleball Classic is back this weekend
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. KWQC News Quad Cities Today at 11a - VOD - clipped version. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’s feeling like the middle of summer just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
MVC basketball stars take time to read to Rock Island kids
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Missouri Valley Conference is a little over a month away from tipping off the 2022-2023 season, but before the first bucket is made, the schools made their way to the Quad Cities for media day. After everything was finished answering questions about the upcoming...
KWQC
KWQC partners with 3 Iowa stations to host debate between Ashley Hinson and Liz Mathis
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is slated to co-host a debate for Iowa’s Second Congressional District with Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson and Democrat Liz Mathis on Oct. 12. KWQC is partnering with KCRG in Cedar Rapids, KCCI in Des Moines and KTTC covering Mason City-Rochester to put on the...
KWQC
Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network on QCT at 11
KWQC News Quad Cities Today at 11a - VOD - clipped version. It’s feeling like the middle of summer just as the season transitions to fall. So how do we prepare our lawns and gardens for the changes ahead?. Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry on QCT at 11. Updated: 4 hours...
PETS・
KWQC
Happy Joe’s Pizza files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware
Delaware (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Dynamic Restaurant Acquisition, Inc. filed the petition doing business as Happy Joe’s Pizza on Sept. 2. Thomas A. Sacco, president and CEO of Dynamic Restaurant Acquisition, Inc., signed the petition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey continue to battle over the best way to address crime in Illinois. Violence is frequently discussed during any election season, but people across the political spectrum are debating about what will happen when cash bail is abolished on Jan. 1.
Comments / 0