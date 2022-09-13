Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara 2-Night Getaway - $375
This chic "California-cool" hotel offers boutique charm and a stellar location that scores major points with past Travelzoo guests. It's just steps from Santa Barbara's waterfront, ideal for boardwalk strolls along the beach (hello, sunsets) and adventures on State Street. This offer saves you over $200 on 2-night stays on weekdays from October through January, including fall dates, when temperatures are mild. You'll also get to skip the daily parking fee — it's included in this deal.
Santa Barbara Independent
Doug Margerum Nominated as Winemaker of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, California, September 14, 2022 – Doug Margerum and the Margerum Wine. Company announce Doug’s nomination as Winemaker of the Year for the 23rd anniversary of. Wine Enthusiast’s coveted Annual Wine Star Awards, which honors individuals...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Iconic Stearns Wharf to Celebrate 150th Birthday￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. To celebrate the 150th birthday of Stearns Wharf, a grand birthday bash is planned for Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. This iconic structure, which has served as Santa Barbara’s front door, the birthplace of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | ‘Ishi Glinsky: Upon a Jagged Maze’ at UC Santa Barbara’s AD&A Museum
First impressions, subtle and otherwise, matter when it comes to the delicate art of museum exhibition design. In the case of Ishi Glinsky: Upon a Jagged Maze, the dynamic opening exhibition of the new season for UCSB’s Art, Architecture and Design Museum (museum.ucsb.edu), the immediate impact is multifold, subtle and otherwise.
Santa Barbara Independent
Chapala Street Development Wins over Historic Landmarks Commission
While three- and four-story mixed-use developments in a Spanish Mediterranean style seem to dominate the most recent attempts at tackling housing in Santa Barbara, one project stands out as doing it “the right way” — at least according to the Historic Landmarks Commission, which gave a glowing review to the proposed 39-unit adaptive reuse project on the corner of Chapala and Ortega Street.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Splashing in the Sunshine
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on September 11, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Happy Sunday, all! There were shenanigans brewing over at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Santa Barbara office last week....
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Weeks In, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village a Quiet Success
When Jeff Gaddess went home at night during the height of the heat wave, he said his house was 94 degrees inside. But the people living in the temporary village of 33 tiny homes that just popped up on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street that Gaddess manages enjoy a steady stream of air-conditioned air blowing within the four prefab walls of their individualized cabins. When these pop-up homes were first announced as a response to chronic homelessness, there was some skepticism about the AC, perceived not just as an extravagance but unnecessary one given Santa Barbara’s notoriously mild weather. But as the DignityMoves tiny-home village enters its fifth week of full occupancy, it’s made a huge difference. “It’s been so important,” Gaddess exclaimed.
kclu.org
One of the most unique festivals on the Central Coast returns this weekend
The Solvang Danish Days Festival has been going since 1936, and celebrates Solvang’s Danish heritage with authentic food, music, dancing, parades, live entertainment, and family activities. Max Hanberg, one of the organizers of the festival, says the two year pause for the pandemic has them raring to go. "We...
Santa Barbara Independent
Heal the Ocean Removes Stranded Sailboat from Santa Barbara’s East Beach
After buffeting Baja California with extreme winds and flooding last week, Hurricane Kay weakened to a tropical storm by Friday, but it was still generating high winds and swells, which combined with a very high tide to dislodge a sailboat at anchor just east of Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf, tossing it onto the sands at East Beach early Saturday morning.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Fighting over Santa Barbara’s Santa Claus Cannabis Store
E CANNABIS UNUM: Even with a scorecard, sometimes you don’t know who to root for. Or against. I was feeling that big-time during last week’s County Planning Commission’s deliberations over a high-end cannabis dispensary to be located on the eastern edge of Santa Claus Lane, perhaps Santa Barbara County’s last whiff of what was once genuinely, authentically kitschy and historically weird.
Santa Barbara Independent
Free Breakfast Every Saturday at 8 a.m. at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley’s Community Kitchen
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Los Olivos, California—St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley invites the community to enjoy a free hot breakfast at its newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m. This delicious meal, with hot and cold, gluten-free, and vegan options, is available to everyone at no charge.
Santa Barbara Independent
25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow to Be Held in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 13, 2022 — Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America descend on Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day gathering is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Announces ‘An Evening in Bloom – Bloomington,’ a Jane Austen Era Affair
CARPINTERIA, CA (September 14, 2022)—Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will host An Evening in Bloom: Bloomington, on Saturday, September 24 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at the Girls Inc. campus, 5315 Foothill Road in Carpinteria. This year’s Jane Austen era affair will honor the “diamond of the season,” Carpinteria resident Kevin...
Santa Barbara Independent
San Jose Creek Bike Path Project Public Hearing on September 20th at 5:30 p.m.
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, September 14, 2022 – The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project (Project) has reached the end of the Environmental Review Phase. A public hearing will be held on September 20, 2022, at the regular City Council meeting for the Council to consider the Final Initial Study- Mitigated Negative Declaration and Development Plan for the Project. The City received numerous comments from the public during the 30 day public review of the draft document and these comments have been considered and responses provided in the final document. Modifications were made to the final document based on comments received as appropriate.
Santa Barbara Independent
Meet La Cumbre Plaza’s New Art Collective in Uptown Santa Barbara
An artistic experience is laid out in three separate showrooms in La Cumbre Plaza — namely Elevate, Fine Line, and Illuminations. These gallery spaces together make up the La Cumbre Center for Creative Arts (LCCCA), an art collective run by its 25 members, complete with a variety of studios and displays that act as portals into the artists’ worlds.
theregistrysocal.com
135,579 SQFT Lease Signed at Five-Building Simi Valley Industrial Complex
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark 1 announces a 135,579-square-foot industrial lease at Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, an under-construction, five-building, 342,557-square-foot industrial campus in Simi Valley, California. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, SIOR, Executive Managing Director Patrick DuRoss, SIOR and Senior Managing Director Jeff Abraham, SIOR serve as the exclusive leasing advisors for the project and represented development partners Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group in the transaction.
How investigators ended MS-13’s reign of killing and terror in the Santa Maria Valley
“We had people dying every couple weeks and nothing to go on. We had to do something to stop the violence,” one investigator said.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘What Matters Most’ is This Year’s Heroes of Hospice Theme
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, September 13, 2022– After two years of virtual events, Hospice of Santa Barbara’s (HSB) Heroes of Hospice (HOH) is back in person and will be honoring local heroes on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort’s Plaza del Sol.
Santa Barbara Independent
Charles A. Kent
Chuck Kent was a generous man who truly cared for other people. A loving husband, father, brother, and uncle who adored his family. A caring friend who put his relationships ahead of himself. Last, but certainly not least, he was a lawyer who loved lawyer jokes. Chuck passed away peacefully at the age of 86 with family by his side at Santa Barbara Memorial Cottage Hospital Friday, August 19th.
