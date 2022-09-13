Read full article on original website
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Bohemian Bull to open second Upstate location
Bohemian Bull, a restaurant based in James Island, will open a location in Greenville. According to Dustin Tenney with Reedy River Retail at SVN Blackstream, the eatery will occupy the former Bacon Bros location at 3260 Pelham Road and is expected to open in late 2022. Once open, the restaurant’s...
Lewis Barbecue opens in place of former Tommy’s Country Ham House
After much anticipation, Lewis Barbeque, in Greenville, opened its doors to customers Wednesday.
WYFF4.com
Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: City Hotel…the one that got away
Greenville residents in 2022 can certainly sense the incredible economic, population and building growth that is happening throughout the city — especially downtown. Cranes continue to dot the skyline and new projects seem to be announced every week or two. A drive along Academy Street in the West End reveals several huge new residential complexes. The $100 million Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel recently opened after years of construction. Along University Ridge the beginnings of a $1 billion mixed-use development are happening. Exactly one hundred years ago in 1922, similar changes and growth were happening in the midst of the textile industry boom.
New development would bring hotel, hundreds of apartments to downtown Greenville
A new development planned for Greenville is expected to add hundreds of new apartments to downtown, along with a hotel.
gsabusiness.com
City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project
The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
FOX Carolina
Get a taste of fall with new Blue Bell ice cream flavor
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Grab your cozy gear and cuddle up with a bowl of Blue Bell’s new fall flavor, Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream. Blue Bell says the flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream...
FOX Carolina
Rooftop restaurant to bring new views of downtown Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson announced that a new rooftop restaurant is coming to the downtown area. Officials said UP on the Roof will open its third location in Anderson on top of the new public parking garage at South McDuffie and East Market Streets. The award-winning restaurant already has locations in Greenville, SC and Alpharetta, GA, but will now bring its regionally inspired menu to Anderson.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Play Pickleball! What is it and where can you play? Answers here!
Looking for a place to play pickleball in Greenville, Spartanburg, and the rest of the Upstate? Or maybe you’re just interested in learning about this widely loved sport. Regardless, we’ve got basic information for you on how to play the game as well as a list of places where you can play the game. And luckily, there are plenty of places to play pickleball in the Upstate.
The Post and Courier
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
The Post and Courier
2 eastside Spartanburg plazas get revitalization plans
SPARTANBURG — Two retail plazas across from one another in east Spartanburg are set to get new facades, amenities and additional tenants. Partners and developers involved in revamping Webber Square and Le Baron Plaza have plans to complete the projects by next year. Webber Square is a 26,000-square-foot neighborhood...
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina auction house sets world record with sale of 'holy grail' antique sign
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville-based auction house just set a new world record after selling what's being called the "holy grail" of antique signs. In a late August auction at the Donaldson Center, Richmond Auctions sold a gasoline sign from the 1920s for $1.5 million, shattering the previous record of $400,000.
WYFF4.com
Adam Sandler coming to Greenville in November
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Hollywood superstar and comedianAdam Sandler is coming to Greenville this fall. Sandler, along with a surprise guest, will perform Nov. 11 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. (Above file video: The Career Evolution of Adam Sandler) The show is set for 8 p.m. Tickets go on...
greenvillejournal.com
Carolina Ballet Theatre to present ‘GHOSTS: A Thrilling Ballet Performance’
Carolina Ballet Theatre will present “GHOSTS: A Thrilling Ballet Performance” at the Gunter Theatre in Greenville from Oct. 28-29. The show’s story follows a small group of kids who are seeking to reveal an unspoken Greenville secret as they head to an abandoned mansion along the Reedy River on Halloween night. Once inside the mansion, lightning flashes to reveal a silhouette of a couple who dance to a string quartet medley of several Michael Jackson-inspired tunes.
FOX Carolina
Tour of Grand Bohemian Lodge
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in an abandoned building. Mitchell Road Elementary School was nominated in the category of Exemplary High Performing School. Law enforcement appreciation breakfast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Food Truck Friday:...
The Post and Courier
Hundreds of apartments, another hotel planned for Greenville's West End
GREENVILLE — Another new development is planned for the rapidly growing West End in downtown Greenville. While the number of units may change based on feedback, the plan is for 248 apartments at the corner of Rhett and Oneal streets. A hotel with 154 rooms with a café and...
kiss951.com
Pranormal Investigators Visiting South Carolina Museum
Okay, I know the spooky season is approaching but this just made things a little weird. It looks like some paranormal investigators will be in South Carolina visiting a museum. Paranormal investigators are essential “ghost hunters” in which they interact with the paranormal world to communicate with ghosts. Now, maybe it is just me but this does not sound like a job I could handle on a day to day.
greenvillejournal.com
Upstate Beat: Forrest Isn’t Dead plays the Radio Room on the heels of a stunning debut album
Forrest Isn’t Dead’s new album “The End Of Everything” is stunningly assured for a debut album. It expertly combines Prince-style electronic funk, polished pop choruses and Cure-style icy rock. At the center of it all is an Atlanta singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist named Forrest Kleindienst (under the name Forrest Isn’t Dead) with some serious media and online buzz.
WYFF4.com
Latest track, spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Fiona
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Fiona is the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Below you will find the latest spaghetti models and track. For the latest from the WYFF News 4 weather team on the storm, watch the...
