Columbus, OH

Columbus, Franklin County to distribute $20 million in rent assistance

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another round of Emergency Rental Assistance Funding is on its way to renters in Columbus and Franklin County.

According to the City of Columbus, an additional $20 million in federal aid is set to be distributed to those who are at risk of losing their housing as a result of financial issues connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new funding is in addition to more than $40 million that has been paid to Franklin County residents in rent and utility assistance.

Scammers targeting rental assistance program

“In Ohio, employment is back to 97.7% of where it was in February 2020, but for some in our city, the economic effects of the pandemic are just as present today as they were two years ago,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a press release. “Many of our neighbors still wonder if they can make this month’s rent, or are choosing between food and utilities. This additional funding is our way of calming those worries. Through partnerships with our local nonprofits, we have put an extraordinary amount of funding in the hands of our residents.”

The city’s $10 million will be given to IMPACT Community Action, which specializes in rent and utility assistance. IMPACT recently reopened assistance applications after closing them in July due to the existing funding being spent.

According to the city’s press release, the new funding will help IMPACT offer on-site assistance to tenants in rental court. In addition, the funds can be used to help cover a year of rent and utility assistance and can be used to pay past-due rent, pay late fees, moving expenses, security deposits, and home interest costs.

Ohio bill bars ‘corporate slumlords’ from bidding on foreclosed homes

The money is the result of the state releasing surplus Emergency Rental Assistance funds to seven cities and counties across Ohio, with Columbus and Franklin County each being rewarded $10 million.

For more on the rental assistance program, click here .

progressive slayer
3d ago

Columbus is a getto, shooting’s daily, teenagers steeling cars, driving cars into gun stores to steal guns and ammunition. The entire democratic administration in Columbus and every democrat run city and state needs eliminated immediately or society will implode and it will be survival of the fittest

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus pilot program will offer immediate aid to domestic violence victims

Columbus pilot program will offer immediate aid to domestic violence victims. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DwjSW5. Columbus pilot program will offer immediate aid to …. How a journey with Alzheimer’s impacted a four-star …. Thursday Evening Forecast 9-15-22 How to avoid suspicious charges to your bank account. Volunteers work to end...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in east Columbus crash

Two dead in east Columbus crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QMGEvw. How a journey with Alzheimer’s impacted a four-star …. How to avoid suspicious charges to your bank account. Volunteers work to end food insecurity in central …. Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look. Multi-million dollar crime...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How IMPACT helped a mom after her son was shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman whose son was shot while riding a scooter opened up to NBC4 about her journey after the incident. Moneaca Collin’s son had just rented a scooter on the Scioto Mile in June when a person opened fire and sprayed the street, striking two people and several cars. A bullet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
