Police search for suspect who killed Fresno man in drive-by shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s helps in solving a murder that took place on Friday night in southeast Fresno.

Police say 40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez was shot to death outside of his home on East Hamilton Avenue in what officers believe was a drive-by shooting.

“What we’ve concluded is that Yniguez was in front of his yard – or his house – when a vehicle drove by and fired the fatal gunshots,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Yniguez was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died. According to police, there were other people inside the home and stray bullets hit another home and multiple vehicles but no one else was hurt.

Photo of Bernardo Yniguez provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Cervantes said Yniguez’s home on Hamilton Avenue has a history of gang activity and Yniguez has a criminal history, however, police say it’s been difficult to identify a possible motive.

“Nothing that necessarily jumps off the page at us that would cause us concern to believe that this might be the reason for his death,” Cervantes said.

This is homicide number 39 this year in Fresno, compared to 52 at this time last year.

Police believe the suspect’s vehicle is a light-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

