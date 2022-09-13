Read full article on original website
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
Mesa water customers encouraged to skip fall overseeding because of water supply concerns
MESA, AZ — The city of Mesa is asking water customers to limit or even skip fall overseeding this year. The request is being made because of water supply concerns and the worsening conditions on the Colorado River. City officials say choosing to not overseed Bermuda grass with winter...
azbigmedia.com
Logistics Property Co. buys 38 acres in Mesa for $20.1 million
The Phoenix/Mesa Gateway Airport is the heart of the growing southeast valley. Another 38 acres of land in Mesa was purchased by developer Logistics Property Co. for $20.1 million. SVN’s Director of Retail and Sales Investments Rommie Mojahed and Advisor Lindsey Dulle represented the seller in the sale transaction.
ABC 15 News
ADOT putting final touches on construction project near Gilbert
GILBERT, AZ — ADOT is putting the finishing touches on a major construction project aimed to accommodate the tremendous growth taking place in the Gilbert area. A brand-new interchange from the Loop 202 to Lindsay Road is set to open overnight Friday. According to ADOT, the project began back...
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations
Here's the initial list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Arizona.
AZFamily
Electric bill going up for SRP customers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - SRP has announced it will be increasing monthly utility costs for the rest of 2022 and into 2023. Effective by the November 2022 billing cycle, the SRP board has approved an overall 4.7% average annual increase in utility bill costs. The specific impact will be varied depending on customer plans and usage, but on average, customers can expect to see a $5.58 increase in a typical residential monthly bill in 2022. An adjustment for the same amount will be effective one year later, starting November 2023.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue
Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
luxury-houses.net
An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million
The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
A north Scottsdale HOA wants 670 Sissoo trees cut down. Homeowners are fighting to keep them
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — Multi-million dollar homes, fancy cars and Sissoo trees. That's what you will see when you first enter the Arcadia at Silverleaf community in north Scottsdale. There are about 126 dream homes and more than 600 Sissoo trees. “The trees are beautiful and provide so much shade,”...
azbex.com
56-Unit Complex Planned in Apache Junction
Owner Sound Builders Group LLC is planning a 56-unit multifamily development in Apache Junction at the NEC of Superstition Blvd. and San Marcos Drive. The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of a conditional use permit last month. Tentatively called Circle Trail Suites, the two-story, gated development...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale homeowners association tests out not overseeding and saw major benefits
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale has a new initiative for water saving, and they’re asking all residents and businesses to not overseed this fall season. Overseeding means you add grass seeds to lawns to fill in bare spots or create a more lush look. Of course, you need to water them a bit more for them to grow.
kjzz.org
As drought continues, Tempe to revive shuttered water treatment facility
During the Great Recession, the city of Tempe shuttered its Kyrene water reclamation facility. But it will get federal funding to revive the plant. The facility was shut down to cut costs, but the drought has city officials taking a closer look at its water supply. Congressman Greg Stanton helped...
ABC 15 News
Highest inflation rate in the country is in Phoenix and the East Valley
PHOENIX — According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale have the highest inflation rate, at 13%, in the country. Nearly everything costs more nowadays such as groceries, gas, rent, and as contractor Tony Brazza said on his way to the grocery store, the cost of doing business, "We have to raise our prices for our customers to make up that difference now. Everything is becoming more expensive."
ABC 15 News
Glendale husky becomes neighborhood roof watchdog
GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale husky is quickly becoming the talk of the town, gaining massive attention online and from onlookers. Several ABC15 viewers sent us pictures and videos of Nala. “A lot of people love her, honestly,” says Nala's owner Jason Camarena. “They want to take pictures of...
LA Crab Shack Coming to Peoria in Early 2023
Fresh Gulf Coast seafood and Happy Hour drinks are coming to the West Valley.
KTAR.com
Auto shop fire draws crews from multiple Valley fire departments
PHOENIX – Firefighters from multiple Valley cities worked nearly an hour to put out a blaze at an auto mechanic’s shop in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. There were no reports injuries in the fire near Cave Creek and Bell roads that required the efforts of 50 firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria.
ABC 15 News
Despite inflation, new data shows restaurant reservations above pre-pandemic levels
Arizona Restaurant Week starts Friday and despite inflation, new data shows restaurant reservations across the state are above pre-pandemic levels. Restaurants across the country have been struggling with record inflation and the high cost of food, forcing some to raise their menu prices. According to the US Bureau of Labor...
AZFamily
Large fire extinguished at north Phoenix auto shop, cause under investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A large fire at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix is now under control. At one point, smoke had been visible for miles. The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at AZ Master Mechanics, a business near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof and quickly upgraded the situation to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews to help. There was also concern about possible hazardous materials, such as automotive oils, inside the business so firefighters took a defensive posture to fight the fire.
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
