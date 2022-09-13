According to the Pew Research Center, Gen Z — people born after 1997 and before 2012 — is the least religious generation since people began paying attention to such things. Nearly one third of Gen Zers are unchurched, and 18 percent identify as agnostic or atheist. This news is not shocking. Research consistently finds that each new generation of American adults is less religious than its predecessors. (That same Pew study found 29% of Millennials, 25% of Gen Xers, and 18% of Baby Boomers to be unchurched.)

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO