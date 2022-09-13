ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

Muralist finds inspiration in Mexican heritage

With the shake of a can and push of a button, Paul Jimenez creates magic in lifelike murals. Every image has at least 40 colors of spray paint and not one brush touches the artwork. Jimenez is half of the team that makes up Ground Floor Murals. On Thursday, the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

White Rice Bodega Brings Casual Filipino Fare to Normal Heights

What began as a pandemic times meal delivery service that quickly took off and spawned a food stall at the Liberty Public Market in Liberty Station is now a stand-alone restaurant in Normal Heights. Landing on Adams Avenue, the new White Rice Bodega puts a fast-casual spin on Filipino cuisine courtesy of Phillip Esteban, Eater’s 2021 chef of the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Gloria extends safe parking program to 24 hours

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homelessness continues to be a growing issue in San Diego following the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Gloria’s efforts to combat the problem have included the designation of large parking lots across San Diego for those living in their cars to park overnight.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Cal State San Marcos receives nearly $3 million for stem cell mentoring

COMPASS — or Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science — is intended to work to prepare a diverse group of undergraduate students for careers in regenerative medicine by combining research opportunities with mentorship experiences. COMPASS at CSUSM recruits local high school students to the university to train them in stem cells and life sciences.
SAN MARCOS, CA
KPBS

Depression among local youth

Rates of depression among local youth have been on the rise for the last decade, according to San Diego County’s Behavioral Health Services, and in many places there aren't enough mental health professionals to meet the needs of youth. In other news, California launched a website to provide information on abortion access. Plus, how 3D printing technology is changing manufacturing.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Panda Express Celebrates Grand Opening in Spring Valley

PANDA EXPRESS CELEBRATES OPENING OF ITS NEWEST RESTAURANT. Family-owned and operated restaurant is offering special gifts for the first lucky 88 guests on grand opening day, September 13. ROSEMEAD, California (September 8, 2022) – Panda Express®, the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S., is celebrating the grand opening of...
SPRING VALLEY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Catholic, Jew, Mormon – Gen Z San Diegans deeper than you would imagine

According to the Pew Research Center, Gen Z — people born after 1997 and before 2012 — is the least religious generation since people began paying attention to such things. Nearly one third of Gen Zers are unchurched, and 18 percent identify as agnostic or atheist. This news is not shocking. Research consistently finds that each new generation of American adults is less religious than its predecessors. (That same Pew study found 29% of Millennials, 25% of Gen Xers, and 18% of Baby Boomers to be unchurched.)
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

El Cajon, county leaders square off over homeless motel voucher program

Elected leaders in El Cajon Wednesday called out county government for "dumping" homeless people in their community's motels, a claim county officials say is misinformed and harmful. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell held a news conference in front of a motel in the East County...
EL CAJON, CA
socalthrills.com

Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

CARE Court could start in San Diego County by next summer

Californians with serious mental health disorders and substance abuse problems may soon be ordered by a judge to get treatment. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation enacting CARE Court this week. It codifies a process for court-ordered treatment for those suffering from severe mental illness. “My son has spent more time...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

JC Resorts Loses Reidy Creek Golf Course Contract in Escondido After 20 Years

On September 14, the Escondido City Council voted unanimously to award a five-year contract for management and operation of the Reidy Creek Golf Course to Escondido Golf, LLC, an affiliate of Petaluma-based CourseCo, Inc. JC Resorts operated the course since its opening in 2002, but according to a City of Escondido staff report, the property failed to achieve levels of income that would have enabled it to pay back or subsidize tax-exempt Lease Revenue bonds issued by the City in April 2001 for the construction of the golf course, forcing the Escondido General Fund to make debt service payments that average about $361,000 per year.
ESCONDIDO, CA

