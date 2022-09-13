Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
Muralist finds inspiration in Mexican heritage
With the shake of a can and push of a button, Paul Jimenez creates magic in lifelike murals. Every image has at least 40 colors of spray paint and not one brush touches the artwork. Jimenez is half of the team that makes up Ground Floor Murals. On Thursday, the...
2 Poway women describe suspicious encounter with van
A Poway mother told ABC 10News that a man tried to lure her daughter into a white van, and another woman described an experience in which two men in a similar van followed her into a grocery store.
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
Eater
White Rice Bodega Brings Casual Filipino Fare to Normal Heights
What began as a pandemic times meal delivery service that quickly took off and spawned a food stall at the Liberty Public Market in Liberty Station is now a stand-alone restaurant in Normal Heights. Landing on Adams Avenue, the new White Rice Bodega puts a fast-casual spin on Filipino cuisine courtesy of Phillip Esteban, Eater’s 2021 chef of the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neighbors helping neighbors - Crisis Intervention Volunteers wanted for San Diego Police Program
SAN DIEGO — Do you have what it takes to help people when they really need a shoulder to lean on? Maybe their home just burned down or they've had an unexpected death. It takes a special person to be a crisis interventionist and right now the San Diego Police Department is signing up volunteers for its program.
kusi.com
Mayor Gloria extends safe parking program to 24 hours
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homelessness continues to be a growing issue in San Diego following the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Gloria’s efforts to combat the problem have included the designation of large parking lots across San Diego for those living in their cars to park overnight.
KPBS
Cal State San Marcos receives nearly $3 million for stem cell mentoring
COMPASS — or Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science — is intended to work to prepare a diverse group of undergraduate students for careers in regenerative medicine by combining research opportunities with mentorship experiences. COMPASS at CSUSM recruits local high school students to the university to train them in stem cells and life sciences.
'We're failing': La Jolla leaders hoping locals will pitch in more to throw out trash
Though summer tourism season has waned, The Village of La Jolla is still in need of care, and two people who oversee its maintenance are hoping locals will take an extra step toward making it shine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPBS
Depression among local youth
Rates of depression among local youth have been on the rise for the last decade, according to San Diego County’s Behavioral Health Services, and in many places there aren't enough mental health professionals to meet the needs of youth. In other news, California launched a website to provide information on abortion access. Plus, how 3D printing technology is changing manufacturing.
Tiko Tiko Mediterranean Grill Opening Two Locations in San Diego
Healthy Street Food Spot Headed to Carmel Valley and Encinitas
sandiegomagazine.com
Panda Express Celebrates Grand Opening in Spring Valley
PANDA EXPRESS CELEBRATES OPENING OF ITS NEWEST RESTAURANT. Family-owned and operated restaurant is offering special gifts for the first lucky 88 guests on grand opening day, September 13. ROSEMEAD, California (September 8, 2022) – Panda Express®, the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S., is celebrating the grand opening of...
Oceanside mobile home community says fire insurance went up 800%
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Imagine receiving an insurance letter that says your policy is being canceled due to fire risk and the only place you can find coverage will cost you 800%. That’s what is happening at the Pilgrim Creek Estates in Oceanside. A mobile home community made up of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chipotle unveils first drive-thru pickup lane in San Diego area
Customers who love Chipotle Mexican Grill can now pick up digital orders through the restaurant's first drive-thru pickup lane in the San Diego area.
San Diego weekly Reader
Catholic, Jew, Mormon – Gen Z San Diegans deeper than you would imagine
According to the Pew Research Center, Gen Z — people born after 1997 and before 2012 — is the least religious generation since people began paying attention to such things. Nearly one third of Gen Zers are unchurched, and 18 percent identify as agnostic or atheist. This news is not shocking. Research consistently finds that each new generation of American adults is less religious than its predecessors. (That same Pew study found 29% of Millennials, 25% of Gen Xers, and 18% of Baby Boomers to be unchurched.)
KPBS
El Cajon, county leaders square off over homeless motel voucher program
Elected leaders in El Cajon Wednesday called out county government for "dumping" homeless people in their community's motels, a claim county officials say is misinformed and harmful. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell held a news conference in front of a motel in the East County...
‘You Have Failed, Us and Yourself’ – Bill Walton Has Had It with the Mayor’s Approach to Homelessness
For the last several weeks, Bill Walton, the basketball legend, Grateful Dead fan and avid bicyclist – perhaps San Diego’s most famous resident – has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails about the homeless crisis in San Diego. He’s extremely frustrated. “you have failed, us and...
City of San Diego approves to move forward with new OB Pier
The City of San Diego is moving forward with replacing the Ocean Beach Pier, after reports show it has exceeded its life expectancy.
socalthrills.com
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
KPBS
CARE Court could start in San Diego County by next summer
Californians with serious mental health disorders and substance abuse problems may soon be ordered by a judge to get treatment. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation enacting CARE Court this week. It codifies a process for court-ordered treatment for those suffering from severe mental illness. “My son has spent more time...
northcountydailystar.com
JC Resorts Loses Reidy Creek Golf Course Contract in Escondido After 20 Years
On September 14, the Escondido City Council voted unanimously to award a five-year contract for management and operation of the Reidy Creek Golf Course to Escondido Golf, LLC, an affiliate of Petaluma-based CourseCo, Inc. JC Resorts operated the course since its opening in 2002, but according to a City of Escondido staff report, the property failed to achieve levels of income that would have enabled it to pay back or subsidize tax-exempt Lease Revenue bonds issued by the City in April 2001 for the construction of the golf course, forcing the Escondido General Fund to make debt service payments that average about $361,000 per year.
Comments / 1