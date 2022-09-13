ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

4 displaced by Burrillville house fire

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Burrillville family was displaced after a fire damaged their home.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon at a home on Joslin Road. Harrisville Fire District Chief Michael Gingell said the home was engulfed in flames upon arrival, but all residents made it out safely and no firefighters were injured. One animal was treated for injuries on scene.

The home sustained “very extensive damage,” according to Gingell. He also said the lack of fire hydrants in the rural area made putting out the fire more challenging. Crews had to get water out of the nearby river, which was already low from this summer’s drought.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the fire district and the state fire marshal.

WPRI 12 News

