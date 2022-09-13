ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction worker dies after crushed by fallen piece of excavator at Brooklyn worksite

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A construction worker is dead after he was crushed to death by a fallen 2,000-pound piece of machinery at a Brooklyn construction site Monday, the Daily News reported.

The 46-year-old victim was part of a crew working on a 14-story apartment complex on Java Street near West Street in Greenpoint, police said.

Workers were using an excavator to move pipes as part of the project, a Department of Buildings spokesperson told the Daily News. A large piece of the excavator’s arm, which weighed at least a ton, broke off and fell on top of the victim as he was securing construction materials to the machinery, the spokesperson said.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, died at the scene.
After the incident, the city’s Buildings Department issued a full stop work order at the site while OSHA and police investigated. The possibility that it was caused by negligence on the part of the site’s supervisors is being considered in the investigation.

“Nothing is more important than keeping New Yorkers safe, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to protect the public, including members of the construction industry,” Eric Ulrich, Buildings Department Commissioner, said in a statement.

