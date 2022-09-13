ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

KCBY

Brush fire burning on Trans Pacific Lane near North Spit in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A brush fire is burning on Trans Pacific Lane near the North Spit in North Bend. A large plume of smoke can be seen above the fire. On their Facebook page, Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) says "We currently have a fire in the North Spit Trans Pacific Parkway area, NW of Coos Bay / North Bend. Strong winds are pushing the smoke as far away as Coquille. We have resources on scene, CFPA, USFS, RFD's & Aircraft all working diligently to slow this fire."
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

No change in Cedar Creek Fire size, structural task forces released

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire grew only one acre overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, reported to be 92,596 acres in size. Containment remains at 0%. Fire officials caution that though the fire behavior has calmed considerably, fuels are still dry and fire behavior could increase under the right conditions.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

'Super Scoopers' help fight the Cedar Creek Fire

EUGENE, Ore. — As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, more resources are coming in to help fight it. Bridger Aerospace is an aerial firefighting company based out of Montana. They are now in Oregon helping to fight the Cedar Creek Fire. A super scooper aircraft is parked...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Evacuees begin returning home to Oakridge as evacuation levels back down

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Volunteers sought for cleanup at Bastendorff Beach to celebrate National Public Lands Day

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to celebrate National Public Lands Day by participating in a volunteer clean up at Bastendorff Beach. On Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., volunteers can check in at the middle parking lot at Bastendorff Beach, where BLM employees will direct volunteers to various project locations at the beach.
NORTH BEND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained

The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
OAKRIDGE, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
LONGVIEW, WA
News Break
Politics
KCBY

Day 2 of Weyerhaeuser workers strike in Oregon and Washington

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — It was day two of the Weyerhaeuser strike Wednesday with more than 1,100 workers in Oregon and Washington stopping work at the multi-billion-dollar timber company. That includes the lumber mill in Cottage Grove, where workers picketed at various locations. The striking employees are part of...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
klcc.org

Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys

A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
EUGENE, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Strikes hit Weyerhaeuser all over the Northwest

Not content with record profits totaling $2.6 billion last year, lumber giant Weyerhaeuser is asking its Oregon and Washington workers to accept vacation cuts, raises that don’t keep up with inflation, and health insurance premiums for the first time. Members of Machinists District Lodge W24 overwhelmingly rejected what Weyerhaeuser...
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 14

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Langlois in Curry Co.
LANGLOIS, OR
KCBY

Use of force investigated after arrest in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Eugene police are now investigating the use of force by Cottage Grove officers during an arrest earlier this month. Gail Hoelzle, the owner of "Bookmine" on Main Street in Cottage grove, and a witness who saw the arrest, did not want to be on camera but told us what she saw that day.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KCBY

Police: Springfield resident dies in crash on Hwy 38 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer driven by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz, 59, of Springfield, failed to negotiate a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County

Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

