Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Brush fire burning on Trans Pacific Lane near North Spit in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A brush fire is burning on Trans Pacific Lane near the North Spit in North Bend. A large plume of smoke can be seen above the fire. On their Facebook page, Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) says "We currently have a fire in the North Spit Trans Pacific Parkway area, NW of Coos Bay / North Bend. Strong winds are pushing the smoke as far away as Coquille. We have resources on scene, CFPA, USFS, RFD's & Aircraft all working diligently to slow this fire."
KCBY
No change in Cedar Creek Fire size, structural task forces released
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire grew only one acre overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, reported to be 92,596 acres in size. Containment remains at 0%. Fire officials caution that though the fire behavior has calmed considerably, fuels are still dry and fire behavior could increase under the right conditions.
KCBY
Crews continue to work to contain Cedar Creek Fire, few evacuation zones remain
Fire crews continue to make progress on the Cedar Creek Fire, as the remaining evacuation zones in and around Westfir, Oakridge and High Prairie have been reduced to Level 1 (Be Ready). The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 93,427 acres with 0% containment. A community meeting will be...
KCBY
'Super Scoopers' help fight the Cedar Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. — As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, more resources are coming in to help fight it. Bridger Aerospace is an aerial firefighting company based out of Montana. They are now in Oregon helping to fight the Cedar Creek Fire. A super scooper aircraft is parked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
KCBY
Evacuees begin returning home to Oakridge as evacuation levels back down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
KCBY
Volunteers sought for cleanup at Bastendorff Beach to celebrate National Public Lands Day
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to celebrate National Public Lands Day by participating in a volunteer clean up at Bastendorff Beach. On Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., volunteers can check in at the middle parking lot at Bastendorff Beach, where BLM employees will direct volunteers to various project locations at the beach.
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBY
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team seized over 15,000 marijuana plants in Tiller
TILLER, Ore. — On August 30, 2022, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, also known as DINT, put out a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana operation. The operation occurred in the remote timber area in Tiller, Oregon. Officials say, during the execution of the warrant, detectives seized and...
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
oregontoday.net
Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
kptv.com
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBY
Day 2 of Weyerhaeuser workers strike in Oregon and Washington
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — It was day two of the Weyerhaeuser strike Wednesday with more than 1,100 workers in Oregon and Washington stopping work at the multi-billion-dollar timber company. That includes the lumber mill in Cottage Grove, where workers picketed at various locations. The striking employees are part of...
klcc.org
Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys
A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
nwlaborpress.org
Strikes hit Weyerhaeuser all over the Northwest
Not content with record profits totaling $2.6 billion last year, lumber giant Weyerhaeuser is asking its Oregon and Washington workers to accept vacation cuts, raises that don’t keep up with inflation, and health insurance premiums for the first time. Members of Machinists District Lodge W24 overwhelmingly rejected what Weyerhaeuser...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 14
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Langlois in Curry Co.
KCBY
Use of force investigated after arrest in Cottage Grove
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Eugene police are now investigating the use of force by Cottage Grove officers during an arrest earlier this month. Gail Hoelzle, the owner of "Bookmine" on Main Street in Cottage grove, and a witness who saw the arrest, did not want to be on camera but told us what she saw that day.
KCBY
Police: Springfield resident dies in crash on Hwy 38 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer driven by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz, 59, of Springfield, failed to negotiate a...
KTVL
Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County
Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
KCBY
Oakridge's Senior and Disability Service office is closed from September 12 - 16
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane Council of Governments has announced that the Senior & Disability Services Oakridge office is closed from September 12 - 16 due to impacts of the Cedar Creek Fire. LCOG says if you need assistance to call: 541-682-4038.
Comments / 0