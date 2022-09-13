‘The right place on the river’ – Dr. Susan Burns' journey to being president of the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Read full article on original website
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
Family trying to get comatose brother back to NY
The family of a New York man is asking for help with trying to get their loved one home. Melson Garcia, 29, of Jamaica, Queens, suffered a medical emergency while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.
NYC bringing teachers from the Dominican Republic to help teach Spanish-speaking students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There is a teacher shortage in New York City, but according to the schools chancellor, there’s a desperate need for bilingual educators to support students. Fourteen percent of New York City public school students are learning English as their second language. And according to the Department of Education, one and five […]
New Museum Set to Open Highlighting Jewish History on Long Island
On October 3rd the Long Island Jewish History Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time. It is located within the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County at 100 Crescent Beach Road in Glen Cove. A preview of the museum will be available to members of the media on Wednesday September 21st beginning at 12 noon.
20-year-old from Monroe recovering from stroke in Oregon as family tries to raise money to bring him home
The 2020 Fairchild Wheeler high school graduate had a stroke while living in Oregon and his family is now trying to raise money to get him back to Connecticut.
A synagogue banning lox? That’s not as crazy as it sounds
It’s a headline that reads like a punchline, or the setup to one: A synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper West side announced last week that it would no longer serve lox. This story was originally published on Sept. 13 by the Forward. Sign up here to get the latest stories from the Forward delivered to you each morning.
To confront rising sea levels, an NYC artist invites you to stand in the East River for 12 hours
Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde (wearing red) and residents and supporters stand in the East River at Hallet’s Cove in Astoria. On Wednesday, Sunde completed a performance piece for which she stands in a body of water for a full tidal cycle, allowing the water to cover her completely. The performance is both a reaction to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and a surrender to the human vulnerability to rising oceans in decades to come. Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde concludes her nine-year project to stand in water on six continents and allow the high tides to slowly engulf her. [ more › ]
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains
Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
Back-to-back incidents at Middletown HS increases police presence, postpones pep rally
The district, like others nationwide, has seen a dangerous rise in violence since last year.
More than 500 Guests Celebrate Wedding in Monsey with Chasson and Kallah who are Geirim
On Wednesday night, 5-600 guests from Monsey, New Square, and the surrounding areas rushed to Pupa Hall in Monsey to donate money and give wedding gifts, and celebrate b’simcha with a chasson and a kallah who are both geirum. The chasson, Reuvain Yitzchak Teller, who has been Jewish since...
Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 16-18
This weekend is all about outdoor festivals! From the San Gennaro Feast of Yorktown to Septemberfest in Mount Kisco to the Lewisboro Library Fair, there are tons of fun ways to soak in the beauty of this season and have fun with your kids. This weekend also kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month where you can celebrate at the Westchester Children’s Museum and enjoy different cultures at the Sleepy Hollow Culture Festival.
10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan
In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy
The event celebrates the patron saint of Naples. It features rides, parades - and of course, a lot of delicious food.
Special Needs Programs on Long Island for Kids
Looking for special needs programs on Long Island? Read on for some of the options in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Finding proper care, schooling, activities, and services can be frustrating for Long Island parents with children who have special needs. Special needs children often want to–and can do–many things other children do, they just go about it in different ways. Schools and classes that focus on those with special needs, or offer an inclusion setting, are an important part of a special needs child's circle of care.
Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino
The Hudson Valley is getting a sneak peek of what a new casino in the region will look like when it opens sometime this fall. Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted. The 90,000 square foot casino at the Newburgh Mall...
Fight erupts between several students at Middletown High School
School Superintendent Amy Creeden sent a letter to parents saying the fight broke out just as buses were bringing students home Wednesday afternoon.
New York Pair Plotted To Kill Hudson Valley Residents, Join ISIS
A New York couple confessed to trying to join ISIS. Officials allege they also wanted to "take out" cadets at West Point. James Bradley, 21 of New York City and his wife, Arwa Muthana, 30, from Alabama, confessed to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”).
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
Football coach of boy drowned with siblings at Coney Island recalls hungry youth, indifferent mother
The one-time football coach of a Coney Island boy apparently drowned with two younger siblings by their troubled mom detailed the distant relationship between the parent and her son. Head coach Allen McFarland said he and other coaches with the Coney Island Training Youth Silverbacks football team would stop by the home of Zachary Merdy, 7, and walk the grade-schooler over to practice. The ...
Brooklyn Friday funeral planned for 3 children drowned on Coney Island Beach, no charges yet against mom
The family of three Brooklyn children drowned at Coney Island Beach are planning for a Friday funeral as the victims’ mentally-ill mother remains held inside a psychiatric facility pending criminal charges. Word of the sad sendoff came Wednesday as Damir Islam, grandfather to the oldest of the three siblings, struggled to process the horrific deaths discovered in the early morning darkness two ...
