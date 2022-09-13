ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Perfect bill of finance

By Precious Grundy
 3 days ago
Joe Braden presented Lima with the Auditor of State Award with Distinction. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — Lima has been historically known for many things, such as agriculture. One of Lima’s acronyms, found on the City of Lima’s website, is Life is More Abundant.

Lima will now be known for its clean bill of health — or finance. Joe Braden, who works in government affairs for the state auditor presented Lima with the Auditor of State Award with Distinction. The City of Lima received a clean audit and met all the necessary requirements at Monday evening’s city council meeting.

Braden weighed in on Lima’s accomplishment.

“It is important to note that this puts the City of Lima in a very select group,” said Braden. “The auditor’s state office audits nearly 6,000 entities and less than 4% of those entities are even eligible for this award. The award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of the financial audit that meets a list of criteria. This award represents all city employees and the financial staff who make an effort every day to maintain excellence.”

Braden continued to thank the council members and the mayor for watching over the finances in Lima.

The City of Lima auditor Randall Bartels was also honored for this rare achievement.

“This award would not be possible without everyone’s efforts in the City of Lima,” said Bartels. “Council, who has provided the staff and the resources that we need. The department heads and their staff. Without their efforts every day, it would not be possible. It is also not possible without the efforts of Susan Odenweller, chief deputy auditor; this is her baby and she is the one that lives and breathes our annual comprehensive financial report.”

At Monday evening’s meeting, the council also approved many ordinances.

Council members approved grant funds of $250,00o to make improvements to the Schoonover Observatory Project. The project is set to be completed by June 2024.

First Ward Council Member Todd Gordon made closing remarks.

“I want to praise the auditor’s office,” said Gordon. “The City of Lima has a great group of people. That is not always something you get praised for. I’m excited for the observatory. It is a big deal and I am glad we are taking care of it. I also want to remind everyone to be good to each other.”

The Lima News

