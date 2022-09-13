ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, September 16, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise at the Exaltation of the Holy Cross at Boulder Flats, Wyoming by Valerie Clement. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes

Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature's Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
cowboystatedaily.com

Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming

Editor's Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It's just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: What Are Wyoming’s 7 Greatest Man-Made Wonders

Wyoming has an almost over-abundance of "natural" wonders ranging from Yellowstone National Park to the vast Red Desert. Plus the towering Devils Tower and the even more towering Teton and Wind River Mountain Ranges. My first coffee table book,...
cowboystatedaily.com

As Nation’s Energy Bills Rise, Wyoming Keeps Electric Rates Lower Than Average

It's hard to escape high energy costs these days. Gasoline prices have come down in the past couple months, but they remain higher than they were last year. There are many other areas where energy costs hit pocketbooks. Just about every business consumes energy, whether it's fuel or electricity. So rising energy costs are contributing, at least partly, to inflationary pressures on food, housing, and everything.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Energy Dodges Bullet With Railroad Strike Halt

Wyoming mineral producers may have issued a collective sigh of relief Thursday morning. According to the White House and various railroad groups, a tentative agreement has been reached between railroad companies and unions, avoiding a strike that would have had a disastrous effect on Wyoming's mineral industry and consumers nationwide.
cowboystatedaily.com

Pronoun Controversy: Teachers Will Not Get Prosecuted In Sweetwater County For ‘Misgendering’ Students

"Misgendering" a student in school does not rise to the criminal level, according to a top prosecutor in Wyoming. Dan Erramouspe, Sweetwater County Attorney, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that "misgendering" a child, or calling them pronouns associated with...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislature Moves Forward With Permanent Funding For Suicide Call Centers

Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, said the increased availability of suicide hotline resources in Wyoming is making a real difference. It's a badly needed service as Wyoming has for the last...
oilcity.news

Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close

CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
Douglas Budget

Countries Wyoming exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wyoming exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wake Up Wyoming

What Issue Most Affects Wyoming Residents In 2022?

The November 8 general election is now less than two months away. As the voting time approaches, what issue is most on your mind?. While gas prices are slowly edging downwards, inflation is still a big problem. The inflation rate across the country hasn't been this high since the early 1980s. That hits Wyoming just as it does the rest of the country.
Hays Post

Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle

LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska's Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
NEBRASKA STATE

