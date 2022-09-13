Passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home. He was born March 18, 1963 in Johnstown, PA, the son of the late Lloyd E. Ripple and Alice Lola (Schwier) Ripple. He had worked at the Indiana Theatre, was a manager at Burger King, worked at Montgomery Ward and played Santa Claus in the Indiana Mall. He was a member of the Indiana Eagles. He enjoyed collecting Star Wars and Star Trek memorabilia, was a sci-fi and music lover and a big Jimmy Buffet fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and loved to cook. He is survived by his wife, Johnna Ripple, Indiana, PA; son, Ben Ripple, Blairsville, PA; son, Christopher Ripple & wife, Chelsey, Sarver, PA; son, Jason Harris & wife, Tiffany, Indiana, PA; son, Eric Harris, Indiana, PA; daughter, Deanna Harris, Indiana, PA; grandchildren: Noah, Max, Emerson, Jensen, Jessica, Abigail, Kadence, Breigh, Weston & Nora; Siblings: Bonnie Peterman & husband, James, Shelocta, PA, Walter Ripple & wife, Denise, Indiana, PA, Donald P. Ripple, Indiana, PA, Robert Ripple, New Alexandria, PA, Ann Bloom & husband, Jerry, Blairsville, PA, Yvonne Little & husband, Bradley, Blairsville, PA, John Ripple, Franklin, PA, Lauraleen Fluke & husband, Daniel, Blairsville, PA and Lawrence Ripple & wife, Candace, Brownsville, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Laurann Ripple and nephew, Robbie Peterman. The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, PA 15717 on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM with Pastor Lorraine Henry officiating. Interment will be held in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville, Pennsylvania. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to IRMC Cancer Center, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.

INDIANA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO