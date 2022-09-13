Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of tools from Habitat for Humanity in St. Tammany Parish
MANDEVILLE, LA. (WVUE) - Thieves stole thousands of dollars in tools from Habitat for Humanity on the north shore. Employees for the nonprofit said the theft has caused work to pause on several homes under construction for families in need. In the overnight hours of Aug. 23, a fenced-in storage...
fox8live.com
Louisiana’s insurance crisis worsens a year after Hurricane Ida
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With many insurance companies failing or pulling out of the state, Louisiana’s insurer of last resort has taken on more than 100,000 additional policyholders in the year since Hurricane Ida. Now, Louisiana Citizens is seeking approval for a 63 percent rate hike for residential properties...
Comments / 0