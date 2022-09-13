ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox8live.com

Louisiana’s insurance crisis worsens a year after Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With many insurance companies failing or pulling out of the state, Louisiana’s insurer of last resort has taken on more than 100,000 additional policyholders in the year since Hurricane Ida. Now, Louisiana Citizens is seeking approval for a 63 percent rate hike for residential properties...
LOUISIANA STATE

