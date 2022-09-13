ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxlanders tee up to fight hunger

KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One way people are helping fight hunger is spending a day playing golf.

The Foodbank of Siouxland is had their 19th Annual Golf Classic Fundraiser over at Whispering Creek Golf Course.

A team of four had a shotgun start at noon with dinner served right after, but Siouxlanders don’t have to play to make a difference.

“But really, we are seeing the need stay strong because of inflation and high gas prices. As those ease, there may be some decrease needs, but we want to be there to help eat 365 days a year,” said Jacob Wanderscheid of the Foodbank of Siouxland.

The next event the non-profit has planned is the first ever Siouxland Food Festival that will take place on February 4 at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center.

