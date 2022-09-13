ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Senior center conducts food drive, ceramics sale

MADISON – Members of Madison Senior Center are busy with projects as they wait for a visitor. In a community outreach activity, center members are conducting a food drive during September. Individuals who want to donate can bring non-perishable food items to the senior center at 1282 Hughes Road.
MADISON, AL
MSF doubles Children’s Area, changes shuttle stops

MADISON – When younger families arrive at Madison Street Festival on Oct. 1, they will find the Children’s Area in a new location – bigger and better than ever. “The Children’s Area has been located in several places in the past but had a home in the field beside North Alabama Gas company on Church Street,” MSF President Crystal McBrayer said.
MADISON, AL
Dr. Charles L. Karr named President of UAH

HUNTSVILLE – The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees has unanimously named Dr. Charles L. “Chuck” Karr president of The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis St. John recommended the appointment to the UA System Board of Trustees at its meeting on Friday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Master Gardeners set for Fall Plant Sale on Sept. 24

MADISON COUNTY – Healthy and hearty plants for inside or outside a home will be offered at the Fall Plant Sale by Master Gardeners of North Alabama or MGNA. The sale venue will be Madison County Farmers Market, 1022 Cook Ave. in Huntsville on Sept. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Jets Shine At Chickasaw Cross Country

MOULTON- Stiff competition from Alabama, Tennessee and Florida, which featured 118 schools, was featured in the 2022 Chickasaw Trails Cross Country Invitational held at the Oakville Indian Mounds in Moulton. Among the elite group of schools were both James Clemens and Bob Jones. The James Clemens Jets held up to...
MOULTON, AL
POLICE: Two men arrested after injuring woman in burglary attempt

Madison Police said they made arrests on Monday in connection with a burglary. Two men are facing several charges, including kidnapping and attempted murder. According to MPD Captain Lamar Anderson, officers with the police department responded to Mountain View Lane for a burglary call. On arrival, they learned that a resident of Madison had been harassed and assaulted by a professional acquaintance.
MADISON, AL

