Read full article on original website
Related
themadisonrecord.com
Senior center conducts food drive, ceramics sale
MADISON – Members of Madison Senior Center are busy with projects as they wait for a visitor. In a community outreach activity, center members are conducting a food drive during September. Individuals who want to donate can bring non-perishable food items to the senior center at 1282 Hughes Road.
themadisonrecord.com
MSF doubles Children’s Area, changes shuttle stops
MADISON – When younger families arrive at Madison Street Festival on Oct. 1, they will find the Children’s Area in a new location – bigger and better than ever. “The Children’s Area has been located in several places in the past but had a home in the field beside North Alabama Gas company on Church Street,” MSF President Crystal McBrayer said.
themadisonrecord.com
Dr. Charles L. Karr named President of UAH
HUNTSVILLE – The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees has unanimously named Dr. Charles L. “Chuck” Karr president of The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis St. John recommended the appointment to the UA System Board of Trustees at its meeting on Friday.
themadisonrecord.com
Master Gardeners set for Fall Plant Sale on Sept. 24
MADISON COUNTY – Healthy and hearty plants for inside or outside a home will be offered at the Fall Plant Sale by Master Gardeners of North Alabama or MGNA. The sale venue will be Madison County Farmers Market, 1022 Cook Ave. in Huntsville on Sept. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themadisonrecord.com
Madison Visionary Partners and Opera Huntsville to present free opera program at Home Place Park
MADISON – Madison Visionary Partners (MVP) and Opera Huntsville will present Opera in the Park, a free performance at Home Place Park, located at 100 Shorter Street in Madison. It will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. Parking will be located at the Madison City Schools stadium.
themadisonrecord.com
Jets Shine At Chickasaw Cross Country
MOULTON- Stiff competition from Alabama, Tennessee and Florida, which featured 118 schools, was featured in the 2022 Chickasaw Trails Cross Country Invitational held at the Oakville Indian Mounds in Moulton. Among the elite group of schools were both James Clemens and Bob Jones. The James Clemens Jets held up to...
themadisonrecord.com
POLICE: Two men arrested after injuring woman in burglary attempt
Madison Police said they made arrests on Monday in connection with a burglary. Two men are facing several charges, including kidnapping and attempted murder. According to MPD Captain Lamar Anderson, officers with the police department responded to Mountain View Lane for a burglary call. On arrival, they learned that a resident of Madison had been harassed and assaulted by a professional acquaintance.
themadisonrecord.com
Trash Pandas clinch second half title with 5-2 win, playoffs start next week
MADISON, Alabama – The stars shined brightest at Toyota Field on Thursday night, as the Rocket City Trash Pandas clinched the second half North Division title with a 5-2 win over the Birmingham Barons. The win gives the Trash Pandas both the first and second half title in the...
Comments / 0