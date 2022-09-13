ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA arrest report - Sept. 15, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 15, 2022. Davion Montrell Bocanegra, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Milko Silvester Richards, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Tyionna Chne Mortley, 18, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Travis Demond Wells, 18, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Patrick Perry Becerra, 32, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DeQuincy inmate escapes custody

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped a facility in DeQuincy on Friday. Dustin Causey was wearing a white shirt, denim jeans and a NAPA hat when he walked away, BPSO said. He is not believed to be a threat...
DEQUINCY, LA
Sulphur, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Sulphur, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

9/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, 4200 Luke Powers Road — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $25,000. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, 1118 W. Verdine St., Sulphur — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; headlamps on...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO dive team recovers truck reported stolen in 2017

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a truck reported stolen nearly five years ago while conducting dive training in Carlyss Tuesday. The pickup truck was reported stolen from a business parking lot in Sulphur in October 2017, according to CPSO. Divers found it...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jeff Davis deputy arrested on theft charges

A Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave without pay following his arrest Tuesday in Beauregard Parish. Joseph Rene Soileau, 54, of Ragley, was arrested by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office on a theft charge allegedly involving items taken from a friend’s camper.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Sulphur Police Announce an Arrest, Charges, and Updated Information in July Identity Theft Case

Sulphur Police Announce an Arrest, Charges, and Updated Information in July Identity Theft Case. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department issued an update on a July 10, 2022, identity theft investigation on September 12, 2022. On July 10, the Sulphur Police Department received a complaint about a possible identity theft at a business on South Cities Service Hwy.
SULPHUR, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Sentencing scheduled in newspaper carrier attack

The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man

The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles Donut Shop Altercation Involves Gun

Before we begin, I have been searching for hours trying to get some sort of a story out of these two photos. I am not accusing anyone of anything, nor am I going to state anything else but what I know. Luckily, that won't take very long because there is not much context to the story except for a little hearsay. However, this is still a very hair-raising story!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Eight Days of Hope returns to SWLA

The LSU Police Department arrested a man accused of armed robbery and attempted murder. Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at Place Vendome Apartments in Lake Charles on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

