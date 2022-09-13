Read full article on original website
Related
Half million dollar bond set for Lake Charles man accused of trafficking children
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office opened an investigation on Sept. 13 after receiving a complaint about a juvenile being enticed to have sex with an adult man in exchange for money.
KPLC TV
SWLA arrest report - Sept. 15, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 15, 2022. Davion Montrell Bocanegra, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Milko Silvester Richards, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Tyionna Chne Mortley, 18, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Travis Demond Wells, 18, Houston: Out-of-state detainer. Patrick Perry Becerra, 32, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery...
Calcasieu Parish employee arrested on malfeasance charges
Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, was booked on a warrant accusing her of malfeasance, following an investigation that started in 2020.
KPLC TV
DeQuincy inmate escapes custody
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped a facility in DeQuincy on Friday. Dustin Causey was wearing a white shirt, denim jeans and a NAPA hat when he walked away, BPSO said. He is not believed to be a threat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
Lake Charles American Press
9/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, 4200 Luke Powers Road — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $25,000. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, 1118 W. Verdine St., Sulphur — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; headlamps on...
1 Woman Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Calcasieu Parish (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another on I-10. According to Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kami Angelle Manuel, 23, west on [..]
KPLC TV
CPSO dive team recovers truck reported stolen in 2017
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a truck reported stolen nearly five years ago while conducting dive training in Carlyss Tuesday. The pickup truck was reported stolen from a business parking lot in Sulphur in October 2017, according to CPSO. Divers found it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Jennings police asking for assistance identifying attempted break-in suspect
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they believe attempted to break into a local business this morning, Sept. 14, 2022. Authorities say the suspect attempted to break into Bottom Boot Vapes on the corner of Hwy 26...
Sulphur man arrested for 3rd-degree rape of 15-year-old
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) arrested a man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old.
Lake Charles American Press
Jeff Davis deputy arrested on theft charges
A Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave without pay following his arrest Tuesday in Beauregard Parish. Joseph Rene Soileau, 54, of Ragley, was arrested by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office on a theft charge allegedly involving items taken from a friend’s camper.
Sulphur Police Announce an Arrest, Charges, and Updated Information in July Identity Theft Case
Sulphur Police Announce an Arrest, Charges, and Updated Information in July Identity Theft Case. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department issued an update on a July 10, 2022, identity theft investigation on September 12, 2022. On July 10, the Sulphur Police Department received a complaint about a possible identity theft at a business on South Cities Service Hwy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
23-year-old killed in Calcasieu Parish crash
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D, a 23-year-old was killed in a crash after driving the wrong way on I-10.
Truck reported stolen almost five years ago pulled from water in Louisiana
What started out as a normal day of training for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division & Dive Team ended with the discovery of a truck.
theleesvilleleader.com
Sentencing scheduled in newspaper carrier attack
The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
Lake Charles American Press
Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man
The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
Results for September 9 DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish Released
Results for September 9 DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish Released. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, September 9 the CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 1657 Swisco Road in Sulphur, Louisiana to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.
Lake Charles Donut Shop Altercation Involves Gun
Before we begin, I have been searching for hours trying to get some sort of a story out of these two photos. I am not accusing anyone of anything, nor am I going to state anything else but what I know. Luckily, that won't take very long because there is not much context to the story except for a little hearsay. However, this is still a very hair-raising story!
KPLC TV
Eight Days of Hope returns to SWLA
The LSU Police Department arrested a man accused of armed robbery and attempted murder. Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at Place Vendome Apartments in Lake Charles on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 5, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022.
Comments / 0