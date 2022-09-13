Free Cruisers For Frontline Heroes, Easiest Way To Get Flight Upgrades, 13 Best Vacation Rental Sites, Permanently Live At Sea On This Cruise Ship- Travel News!

Read full article on original website
Nightmare Dog Fiasco On Delta Air Lines Flight
In what can only be described as a nightmare fiasco, a dog had a messy accident onboard a Delta Air Lines flight…then got loose. Loose Dog Gets Loose – Dog Accident On Delta Air Lines Flight Was The Ultimate Nightmare. While emotional support animals can no longer roam...
TSA PreCheck in a Parking Lot, Theme Park Halloween Celebrations, Airbnb Experiences are Back
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, September 16, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
6 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Frontier (75%), Hilton (100%), United (100%), Alaska (50%), Southwest (45%) & Choice (40%)
Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 6 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 6 offers that end soon. Up first, Frontier Airlines is offering up to a 75% bonus, depending on the number of Frontier Airlines Early Returns Miles you purchase. This offer expires tomorrow – September 17.
Neue Skyteam Lounge in Sydney
In Sydney gibt es gute News für die Skyteam Fans. Man hat eine gemeinsame Skyteam Lounge geöffnet. “SYDNEY, 14 September 2022 – SkyTeam Elite Plus, First and Business Class customers flying from Sydney will enjoy a warm welcome, enhanced amenities and a more sustainable experience in SkyTeam’s dedicated lounge which reopens this week. Fully refurbished while international travel was suspended, the lounge has been redesigned from the floor up to offer a brand-new space in the same place.
Singapore Spontaneous Escapes September 2022
Mit den Spontaneous Escapes mit Meilenrabatt einlösen …. Bei Singapore KrisFlyer gibt es mit den Spontaneous Escapes wieder einen Rabatt auf bestimmte Meileneinlösungen. Wie immer sollte der Fokus auf Business Einlösungen liegen. Buchungszeitraum: 15.09.-30.09.2022. Reisezeitraum: 01.10.-31.10.2022. TIPP: Singapore KrisFlyer ist ein Partner von American Express Membership Rewards....
Review: Vueling A320 Economy Class
My next stop was Barcelona and Vueling offered a conveniently-timed and cheap nonstop flight, finally giving me the chance to try out the Spanish budget carrier. I booked a few days in advance at a cost of $169, which included a carry-on and checked bag. I could have booked a cheaper ticket for $129, but it only would have included a carry-on item that fit underneath the seat.
I’m Flying To London To Bid Farewell To Queen Elizabeth II
I’ll be flying to London this evening in hopes of being able to file past the casket of Queen Elizabeth II and pay my final respect in person. My Brief Trip To London To File Past The Casket Of Queen Elizabeth II. It has been a busy week. Yesterday...
Travel Alert September 2022: Tropical Storm Fiona to Affect Eastern Caribbean Islands
If the eastern islands of the Caribbean Sea are in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Tropical Storm Fiona, whose first landfall could occur as soon as the evening of Friday, September 16, 2022.
My Shameless Seatmate Watches A Movie On Her Phone…Without Headphones
I still cannot figure out in what world someone thinks that it is perfectly okay to disturb others on an airplane by failing to use headphones when watching a movie or listening to music on their phones. But two recent incidents on two airlines on two continents confirm that this remains a serious problem.
