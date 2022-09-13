Roundup: Newark's Bolte shoots 33

Mitch Bolte fired a 33 at the Trout Club on Monday, leading the Newark boys golf team to a victory against Licking Heights, 164-177.

Griffin Richards followed at 42, Roman Green 44 and Ryan Wamer 45 for the Wildcats. Cade Dunlap and Blaine Claffey each shot 43 for the Hornets.

Budreau fires 74

Carter Budreau shot 74 for Granville on Saturday at New Albany Country Club to share medalist honors during the New Albany Invitational.

Samuel Pfau added 83, Alex Organ 86 and Brogan Burgett 89 for the Blue Aces.

GIRLS GOLF

Lakewood beats Watkins

Lakewood put five players in the 40s in a victory against Watkins Memorial, 174-201, at Cumberland Trail.

Avery Thompson shot 40, Abby Colley 42 and Lauren Griffith and Lexi French 46 apiece for Lancers. Gracie James took medalist honors with a 37 for the Warriors, and Mallory Myers followed with a 41, Jacy Severance 60 and Cheyanne Poole 63.

NC takes fourth

Caylee Lattimer's 86 at Pine Hill on Saturday led Newark Catholic to a fourth-place finish in the 12-team Bloom-Carroll Invitational.

Sam Spearman added an 87, Alli Doehring 94 and Leah Moberg 97 for the Green Wave.

GIRLS SOCCER

Valley rolls

Avery Williams piled up four goals, fueling Licking Valley in a 7-0 victory against Philo.

Isabella Reynard added two goals and an assist, Aubree Wells a goal and two assists and Emma Cubbison an assist for the Panthers (3-1-1). Malakiha Bunn made two saves and Dalin Dennis one.

Lakewood ties

McKenna Clem made 10 saves as Lakewood (3-1-3) played to a scoreless tie with visiting Logan Elm.

Johnstown blanks Maysville

Cameron Goddard recorded a goal and an assist for Johnstown on Saturday in a 4-0 victory against Maysville.

Emma Kisner, Miranda Tyack and Jordan Ellis scored for the Johnnies (1-3-4), and Kylee Wade added an assist. Hailey Hill earned the shutout in goal.

On Monday, Johnstown fell 4-2 at Tree of Life. Goddard and Wade each scored.

Heath outscored on road

Allie Dunlap had two goals for Heath in a 7-5 loss at Liberty Union.

Rowan Hughes, Taryn Gamble and Ava Barrick also scored for the Bulldogs (4-2-1), and Brielle Keck had a team-high two assists.

Northridge falls

Northridge (0-4-1) dropped a 7-0 match to once-beaten Columbus School for Girls.

BOYS SOCCER

GCA beats New Hope

Jayden Leija made eight saves for Granville Christian in a 3-0 shutout of visiting New Hope Academy.

Landen Pound had a hat trick, accounting for the three goals, and Leija had an assist for the Lions (5-2-1).

Lakewood nips Sheridan

Matthew Keller's two goals helped Lakewood slip past host Sheridan for a 3-2 victory.

Cadence McNichols also scored, and Kyle Frye and Luke Pierce had an assist apiece for the Lancers (3-2).

GIRLS TENNIS

Newark beats Zanesville

Newark swept the doubles matches to clinch a 4-1 victory at Zanesville.

Becca Helber and Andy Hupp, 7-6, 6-0, and Dia Bailey and Lacey Layne, 6-0, 6-1, won doubles matches for the Wildcats (7-6). Natalee Breckenridge, 6-1, 6-2, and Addi Taylert, 6-4, 6-2, added singles victories.

VOLLEYBALL

Northridge tripped

Maddie VanScoy and Sara Roser had five kills apiece for Northridge in a loss to visiting Reynoldsburg, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19.

Mia Bartlett added 10 digs and Laney Higgins 10 assists for the Vikings (4-8).

Liberty wins

Liberty Christian (4-4) won on the road at Horizon Science on Friday, 25-5, 25-9, 25-4.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Roundup: Newark's Bolte shoots 33