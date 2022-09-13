ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Adds New Award to His Collection

By Ryan Menzie
 3 days ago

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's dominance gets continually recognized by the league

To standout in a star-studded lineup like the Dodgers takes a guy whose accolades speak for themselves. That guy happens to be former NL MVP Freddie Freeman .

Freeman has been scorching the league with a league best .331 batting average and 180 hits. Consistency pays off as Freeman was named NL Player of the Week for the third time this season following a 12-22 week with seven runs, three home runs and eight RBI's in six games.

Even after circulating in the media for false claims about contract talks with the Atlanta Braves , which ultimately led to him signing a deal with the Dodgers, Freeman has kept his head up when the team needed him most. The Dodgers went 4-2 behind Freeman's efforts.

As the Dodgers blast their way through the regular season, enough can't be said about Freeman's impact with the team. The friendship curated between Freeman and Mookie Betts has not only sparked great chemistry on the field, but impressive work ethic off the field.

It's about the little things that have led Freeman to this moment, but of course this comes as no surprise. During Freeman's MVP season, he scorched the league with a .341 batting average accumulating 23 doubles on 73 hits in just 60 games!

The accolades are great, but the main prize belongs to the team at the end of the season. Freeman doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon, and is firing on all cylinders right in time as the Dodgers look to make a deep postseason run.

