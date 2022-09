Week four of Austin-area high school games ramps up Friday as undefeated rivals Westwood and Round Rock clash. The Warriors are led by two-way lineman Jack Ziebell. Another big game on the slate is undefeated Stony Point and the Tigers' dynamic duo versus Vandegrift, led by quarterback Brayden Buchanan. Liberty Hill's slot-T offense matches up with high-flying Rouse. New Tech, fueled by RB Andre Spence II's more than 100 yards rushing a game, can move to an unprecedented 4-0 with a win over San Antonio YMLA.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 MINUTES AGO