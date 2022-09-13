Read full article on original website
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales thinking about asking Texas Attorney General for help trying the Walmart Mass Shooting Case
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has obtained court documents saying El Paso's District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales is considering asking the Texas Attorney General for help trying the Patrick Crusius case. Crusius is the accused shooter in the 2019 Walmart Massacre. We pored over court documents overnight and found a letter Rosales wrote to the Federal The post El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales thinking about asking Texas Attorney General for help trying the Walmart Mass Shooting Case appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
KFOX 14
Judge rules in favor of citation; petition to remove El Paso DA Rosales moves forward
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A petition to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office will move forward, according to defense attorney Omar Carmona. Carmona confirmed Judge Tyron D. Lewis of Odessa on Wednesday granted Carmona’s application for a citation and ordered that the citation be issued to Rosales.
KFOX 14
El Paso representative hopes to work with Sunland Park to address subdivision concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new development that sits on the Texas-New Mexico line has raised concerns among people who live in the Upper Valley. Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein who represents the Upper Valley on the El Paso City Council is hoping the City of El Paso and the City of Sunland Park can work together to address concerns.
Multi-million award to benefit border highway connector
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $45 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) from the popular Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. NMDOT’s award will help develop an approximately six-mile, four-lane, directionally-separated highway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry with State Road 273 […]
El Paso News
Case to remove DA Rosales can move forward, Odessa Judge rules
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Odessa Judge Tryon Lewis approved local attorney Omar Carmona’s application to issue a citation in the case to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Wednesday. As KTSM previously reported, Carmona filed a petition for the removal of DA Rosales on August 24....
KVIA
Cleanup efforts increase at migrant campground in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - A large group of migrants, predominately from Venezuela, are still camped in downtown El Paso, in the Union Plaza area. Waste bins from the City of El Paso's Environmental Services were seen scattered around the area where the migrants are staying. A cleaning crew was seen in the area Wednesday morning.
KVIA
NMSU graduate workers express continued outrage, concern to university leaders at regents meeting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- “You actively work to ensure that we remain in poverty!" These are just some of the brash words spoken at Thursday's regents' meeting by graduate workers at New Mexico State University. The NMSU Graduate Union held a public comment session during the meeting. Members...
KVIA
El Paso Sheriff concerned over potential threat following recent migrant smuggling arrest
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles says a recent smuggling arrest raises law enforcement concern that undocumented immigrants may be released into the community with minimal or no screening. On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office says deputies stopped a car for an equipment violation at the 7900...
KVIA
Ysleta ISD feeding hundreds of kids after school through ‘Supper Program’
EL PASO, Texas -- Times are tough for families across the borderland. Some are not sure where their next meal will come from. To help, the Ysleta Independent School District is relaunching it's Supper Program this school year. The program, which is running at 12 different YISD schools this year,...
krwg.org
Dona Ana Elementary students relocated due to law enforcement operation
LAS CRUCES, NM - Due to ongoing police activity in the area, Doña Ana Elementary students have been relocated to Vista Middle School. LCPS says in a news release that it has authorized early release of students immediately. Parents or authorized guardians/emergency contacts can pick up students from the gym at Vista with photo ID (please use the Vista parking lot off Elks Drive). If you are unable to pick up your child, all students will be housed at Vista through the end of the day according to the district.
UPDATE: EPFD finds two missing females
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals at the 11050 block of Andrew Barcelona Dr. EPFD has just recently shared via Twitter concerning a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso. UPDATE: According to EPFD, two adult females […]
KVIA
Migrants released on the streets of Downtown El Paso struggle to find bathrooms and showers
EL PASO, Texas– After spending several days on the streets of Downtown El Paso, some migrants are finding it difficult to take care of basic human necessities like using the bathroom and taking showers. With local shelters at capacity, many migrants are now forced to live on the street...
Horizon Residents Could Sure Use A Post Office Closer To Home
Alright, so I recently moved from what was once considered the far east side of town to what most of my westside friends now consider the Horizon area. The house I lived at before was walking distance from the post office by George Dieter so dropping off packages was never an issue because it was always on my way to wherever I was going for the day.
Meet Sofia, the first baby born on 915 Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence is celebrating 915 Day with their newest little package who was born today. Sofia Ivett Orozco was the first baby born on 9/15 at The Hospitals of Providence. She was born just in time to join in on the El Paso 915 festivities. Today, she proudly wears […]
Alameda Ave. crash results in fatality
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole […]
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
KFOX 14
El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
Rescue Mission Of El Paso Needs The Communities Help After Unexpected Migrant Influx
One of El Paso’s largest homeless shelters is asking for the community's help after they received hundreds of migrants this past week and are expecting more to arrive in the coming days. In case you haven’t turned on the news lately, hundreds of migrants were released in Downtown El...
El Paso Catholic Diocese seeks volunteers, donations to help support migrants
EL PASO, Texas -- The Diocese of El Paso is in dire need of volunteers and is accepting donations to help deal with the increase in migrants coming to the Borderland. An El Paso Catholic Diocese spokesman said they are accepting donations, including blankets, clothes, food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and money. They are especially in The post El Paso Catholic Diocese seeks volunteers, donations to help support migrants appeared first on KVIA.
