ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales thinking about asking Texas Attorney General for help trying the Walmart Mass Shooting Case

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has obtained court documents saying El Paso's District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales  is considering asking the Texas Attorney General for help trying the Patrick Crusius case. Crusius is the accused shooter in the 2019 Walmart Massacre. We pored over court documents overnight and found a letter Rosales wrote to the Federal The post El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales thinking about asking Texas Attorney General for help trying the Walmart Mass Shooting Case appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
KTSM

Multi-million award to benefit border highway connector

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $45 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) from the popular Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. NMDOT’s award will help develop an approximately six-mile, four-lane, directionally-separated highway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry with State Road 273 […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
El Paso News

Case to remove DA Rosales can move forward, Odessa Judge rules

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Odessa Judge Tryon Lewis approved local attorney Omar Carmona’s application to issue a citation in the case to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Wednesday. As KTSM previously reported, Carmona filed a petition for the removal of DA Rosales on August 24....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Cleanup efforts increase at migrant campground in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - A large group of migrants, predominately from Venezuela, are still camped in downtown El Paso, in the Union Plaza area. Waste bins from the City of El Paso's Environmental Services were seen scattered around the area where the migrants are staying. A cleaning crew was seen in the area Wednesday morning.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Hospital#Medical Services#General Health#University Medical Center#Umc
krwg.org

Dona Ana Elementary students relocated due to law enforcement operation

LAS CRUCES, NM - Due to ongoing police activity in the area, Doña Ana Elementary students have been relocated to Vista Middle School. LCPS says in a news release that it has authorized early release of students immediately. Parents or authorized guardians/emergency contacts can pick up students from the gym at Vista with photo ID (please use the Vista parking lot off Elks Drive). If you are unable to pick up your child, all students will be housed at Vista through the end of the day according to the district.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UPDATE: EPFD finds two missing females

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals at the 11050 block of Andrew Barcelona Dr. EPFD has just recently shared via Twitter concerning a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso. UPDATE: According to EPFD, two adult females […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Jobs
93.1 KISS FM

Horizon Residents Could Sure Use A Post Office Closer To Home

Alright, so I recently moved from what was once considered the far east side of town to what most of my westside friends now consider the Horizon area. The house I lived at before was walking distance from the post office by George Dieter so dropping off packages was never an issue because it was always on my way to wherever I was going for the day.
HORIZON CITY, TX
KTSM

Meet Sofia, the first baby born on 915 Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence is celebrating 915 Day with their newest little package who was born today.  Sofia Ivett Orozco was the first baby born on 9/15 at The Hospitals of Providence. She was born just in time to join in on the El Paso 915 festivities. Today, she proudly wears […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Alameda Ave. crash results in fatality

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Catholic Diocese seeks volunteers, donations to help support migrants

EL PASO, Texas -- The Diocese of El Paso is in dire need of volunteers and is accepting donations to help deal with the increase in migrants coming to the Borderland. An El Paso Catholic Diocese spokesman said they are accepting donations, including blankets, clothes, food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and money. They are especially in The post El Paso Catholic Diocese seeks volunteers, donations to help support migrants appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy