First look: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers odds and lines

The Chicago Bears (1-0) have their first road game of the season in Week 2 Sunday, taking on the Green Bay Packers (0-1) in a prime-time matchup. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) from Lambeau Field. Below, we look at Bears vs. Packers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Bears picked up a season-opening 19-10 home victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Despite only 204 total yards of offense, they scored two 4th-quarter touchdowns to take the lead and held the Niners scoreless on their final 4 drives, twice stopping them on 4th down.

The Packers opened the season on the road with a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. QB Aaron Rodgers threw an interception and failed to throw a touchdown in the defeat. They had no answer for Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, who had 9 catches for 184 yards and 2 TDs.

Bears at Packers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 8:47 p.m. ET.

Money line (ML): Bears +360 (bet $100 to win $360) | Packers -475 (bet $475 to win $100)

Bears +360 (bet $100 to win $360) | Packers -475 (bet $475 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Bears +9.5 (-108) | Packers -9.5 (-112)

Bears +9.5 (-108) | Packers -9.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

2022 betting stats

ML : Bears 1-0 | Packers 0-1

: Bears 1-0 | Packers 0-1 ATS : Bears 1-0 | Packers 0-1

: Bears 1-0 | Packers 0-1 O/U: Bears 0-1 | Packers 0-1

Bears vs. Packers head-to-head

The division rivals have been playing one another since 1921. Including 2 postseason matchups, they have played each other 204 times. The Packers have a 103-95-6 advantage all time.

However, the Packers have won the last 6 matchups and 11 of the last 12. In fact, since 2009, the Bears have only beaten the Packers 4 times out, while losing 21.

So it’s no surprise that Rodgers is 22-5 in 27 career starts against the Bears.

