ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Go to this local carwash to get your car washed for free

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). Everyone who stops by the Shelbyville Road location will receive a free Ultimate+Ceramic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WHAS11

'HealthyHER' women's health series to initiate Sept. 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dress for Success Louisville and Anthem BlueCross BlueShield Kentucky Medicaid are collaborating to host a series of events that empower women in the Greater Louisville area. These events will provide women a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to thrive, officials said. Beginning...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kroger in New Albany to close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kroger located on 3400 Grant Line Road in New Albany, Indiana will be permanently closing its doors on Oct. 7. "Our company remains committed to New Albany and serving customers at our other New Albany locations – Charlestown Road and State Street," Jessica Sharp, P.R. for Kroger, said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upcoming#Cbpc#Android
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Soupy's

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Soupy's. The restaurant has been serving family recipes since 1995, offering soup, salad, and sandwiches. It's located on Hunsinger Lane. Soupy's offers a wide variety of soups and sandwiches, including its chicken sandwich with potato salad, vegetable beef soup and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Less Is More. Absolutely No, To A New Jail In Louisville

Some city officials and corrections leaders want a new jail. A consultant report from 2016 estimated it could cost $300 million to build it. THREE HUNDRED MILLION. And it would likely be more now. The math isn’t mathing. The math, passed to the city and jail officials via consultants they hired, sounds like a way for pro-penal system folks to cash grab off the backs of local taxpayers. The complaints of those pro new jail are that the current jail building is 54 years old and isn’t built to house more than 1,400 people a day which is the daily populous of the jail in recent months. And, now that ten people have died since last November, they’re ready to push a high price tag on local taxpayers without offering answers as to why inmates have died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
WBKR

It’s Almost Closing Time at the Restaurant, But Can I Still Go In And Eat?

I spent my college years waiting tables at The Old Spaghetti Factory in downtown Louisville. The last couple of years that I worked there, I worked in Section 6. That section was one of the first sections to open each night and, because I was essentially in charge of cashing out all the other servers in a given shift, my section was the last to close. That meant that all the last-minute tables were seated in my section.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Neighbors oppose proposed training center for formerly incarcerated men in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people showed up Wednesday evening armed with signs opposing a proposed training and retreat center for formerly incarcerated men. Freedom Lake is the vision of Tony and Kim Cash. The couple runs Tony and Kim Cash Ministries. According to their website, the center would provide training to help free men from old habits or old patterns that keep them stuck.
MARYSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KFC Yum! Center to host hiring fair next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The KFC! Yum Center host a hiring fair next week for those who are looking for full-time and part-time jobs. The hiring event will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the lobby of the arena. The Yum! Center is hiring individuals for security,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy