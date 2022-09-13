Read full article on original website
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Smoketown hosted the seventh annual neighborhood celebration Thursday. Smoketown Family Wellness Center sponsored the event to celebrate the families of the Smoketown neighborhood. State Representative Attica Scott even presented a legislative citation honoring Smoketown’s history. Organizers said they wanted a fun event that the whole...
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a historic donation spree, Give for Good Louisville raised over $7 million for charities in Kentucky. According to their website, over 21,000 donors contributed to 550+ organizations. The top 10 most donated to organizations are:. Metro United Way. Louisville Collegiate School. Virginia Chance School, Inc.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). Everyone who stops by the Shelbyville Road location will receive a free Ultimate+Ceramic...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dress for Success Louisville and Anthem BlueCross BlueShield Kentucky Medicaid are collaborating to host a series of events that empower women in the Greater Louisville area. These events will provide women a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to thrive, officials said. Beginning...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela and Michael Lawson were preparing for a trip out-of-state in August and looked for a sitter through Rover, a website that provides "pet sitters you can trust." The website promised sitters went through background checks and approval from a "team of sitter specialists." "I found...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kroger located on 3400 Grant Line Road in New Albany, Indiana will be permanently closing its doors on Oct. 7. "Our company remains committed to New Albany and serving customers at our other New Albany locations – Charlestown Road and State Street," Jessica Sharp, P.R. for Kroger, said.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville choir is inviting the public to be part of its anniversary concert and live CD recording. The choir is made up of dynamic singers from churches across Kentuckiana, with a mission, a message and one purpose. It's the final week of choir rehearsal for...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Soupy's. The restaurant has been serving family recipes since 1995, offering soup, salad, and sandwiches. It's located on Hunsinger Lane. Soupy's offers a wide variety of soups and sandwiches, including its chicken sandwich with potato salad, vegetable beef soup and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: The 53rd annual Gaslight Festival was scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m., but it has now been moved to Oct. 1 due to the expected inclement weather. Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. Across Kentuckiana, the community is honoring the lives...
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
Less Is More. Absolutely No, To A New Jail In Louisville
Some city officials and corrections leaders want a new jail. A consultant report from 2016 estimated it could cost $300 million to build it. THREE HUNDRED MILLION. And it would likely be more now. The math isn’t mathing. The math, passed to the city and jail officials via consultants they hired, sounds like a way for pro-penal system folks to cash grab off the backs of local taxpayers. The complaints of those pro new jail are that the current jail building is 54 years old and isn’t built to house more than 1,400 people a day which is the daily populous of the jail in recent months. And, now that ten people have died since last November, they’re ready to push a high price tag on local taxpayers without offering answers as to why inmates have died.
I spent my college years waiting tables at The Old Spaghetti Factory in downtown Louisville. The last couple of years that I worked there, I worked in Section 6. That section was one of the first sections to open each night and, because I was essentially in charge of cashing out all the other servers in a given shift, my section was the last to close. That meant that all the last-minute tables were seated in my section.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stonestreet Elementary School had increased security Friday morning after an incident near the school. Rumors circulated quickly on social media, but, according to a letter sent home to families, the incident involved a domestic incident between two adults that happened off school grounds. The letter from...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people showed up Wednesday evening armed with signs opposing a proposed training and retreat center for formerly incarcerated men. Freedom Lake is the vision of Tony and Kim Cash. The couple runs Tony and Kim Cash Ministries. According to their website, the center would provide training to help free men from old habits or old patterns that keep them stuck.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Throughout this week of September, runners across Kentuckiana are reinforcing safety in the wake of a Tennessee mother's death just over a week ago. Teacher and mother-of-two Eliza Fletcher was abducted while on a pre-dawn jog in Memphis on Sept. 2. Police found her body days later.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The KFC! Yum Center host a hiring fair next week for those who are looking for full-time and part-time jobs. The hiring event will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the lobby of the arena. The Yum! Center is hiring individuals for security,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In less than 24 hours, Louisville most generous day of generosity will begin. There are numerous organizations and nonprofits looking to get your donations this "Give for Good Louisville" to continue supporting their missions, one of those groups being the Asia Institute Crane House in Old Louisville.
