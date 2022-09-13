ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints reuniting with former Pro Bowler

While the New Orleans Saints are moving past the Sean Payton era, they are not doing so entirely. The Saints announced Tuesday that they are signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad. Murray previously played in New Orleans from 2019 to 2020. Now 31, Murray got fairly...
Banged-up Buccaneers offense could sputter again against Saints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's injury was the headline from Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over Dallas, but the Buccaneers are now dealing with their own set of concerns on offense. All five Buccaneers receivers who were targeted on Sunday night showed up on the injury report Wednesday. Chris Godwin (right hamstring) did not practice and isn't likely to play in Week 2, and Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) missed practice. Mike Evans was limited with a left calf injury, and Breshad Perriman was also limited because of an unspecified knee injury.
Prep football: Here are 3 games we’re watching Friday night

Both teams played in state championship games last season. Class 2A-sized Lafayette Christian opted to play up in Class 4A during the latest reclassification and began the season with wins against Acadiana and Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, both 5A schools. Coming off a 28-23 loss at Ruston, Jesuit (1-1) will need continued solid play on defense and special teams.
