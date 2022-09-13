Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Ohio man killed in rollover crash on US-127 in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Ohio died Tuesday following a rollover collision in Liberty Township. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on US-127 South, near Reed Road. Authorities said a southbound 2015 Kia Optima left the roadway and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross all lanes of traffic and rollover multiple times.
WILX-TV
Michigan to play large role in future of electric vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the biggest takeaways from the return of the Detroit Auto Show is that electric vehicle technology has come a long way in the last three years. Michigan is on the forefront of transition to electric vehicles. The state produces everything from the battery to the vehicles themselves - and even the charging stations that power them.
WILX-TV
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, Branch and Jackson counties. The Springport Township Police Department said it had received information about an armed 39-year-old man was involved in a pursuit...
WILX-TV
2 women charged in theft of Michigan State Police recruitment tent in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are thanking the public for helping with identifying two women wanted in the theft of a recruitment tent in Traverse City. Michigan State Police assisted with security during the National Cherry Festival in July and had set up the tent to recruit new members. Surveillance cameras captured two women steal the tent just after midnight on July 4, 2021.
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
WILX-TV
Delta Township location of Buddy’s Pizza to close Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, it was announced the Buddy’s Pizza location on West Saginaw Highway will close on Sunday. In a statement, Buddy’s Pizza chief brand officer Wes Pikula said they are finalizing the relocation by consolidating operations to the Okemos location effective September 18. The full-service...
WILX-TV
‘One seat ride’ - Public transit systems partner for enhanced services across Ingham, Eaton, Clinton counties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Transportation in Mid-Michigan is about to get more comfortable for customers. The Capital Area Transportation Authority, Eaton County Transportation Authority and Clinton Area Transit System announced big changes Wednesday. In a historic partnership, the three systems are working together to improve regional transportation and make it easier for consumers.
WILX-TV
Michigan receives federal grant to help wrongfully convicted prisoners
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group that has helped get wrongfully convicted people released from prison will be able to expand its work. $550,000 will be used to help get innocent people out of jail. “More resources to put materials in for testing, to work with laboratories, to explore by...
WILX-TV
Okemos Golfer To Play in Big GAM Tournament
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School golfer Alena Li, a sophomore, has been invited to play in the Golf Association of Michigan junior invitational this Saturday and Sunday. The 36 holes will be contested at Michigan State’s Forest Akers West Course. Li won the 15 and under division a year ago. She has been red hot for her high school team so far this fall season.
WILX-TV
Michigan father turns grief into fight against mental health stigma
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kevin Fischer attended the “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” rally at Michigan’s capital Thursday to share the story of his son, Dominique. Dominique was diagnosed with mental illness in 2007. Three years later, in 2010, Dominique would lose his life to suicide.
WILX-TV
Meridian Township Precinct changes voting location
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Some voters in Meridian Township will be casting their ballots in a new polling location for the November election. The township is moving precinct nine from the Church of the Nazarene on Hamilton Road to Faith Lutheran Church on Dobie Road. Meridian Township Clerk Deborah Guthrie...
WILX-TV
Decision 2020
State and local officials are scrambling to staff polling sites for the November election. In many cases, military veterans are stepping up to serve their country yet again. The township is moving precinct nine from the Church of the Nazarene on Hamilton Road to Faith Lutheran Church on Dobie Road.
